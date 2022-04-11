Amebiasis Treatment Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 | Pfizer Inc., Impax Laboratories, Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Amebiasis Treatment

Amebiasis is an infection of the intestine caused by a parasite Entamoeba Histolytica. Symptoms of this disease include loose stool, abdominal cramping

Amebiasis is an infection of the intestine caused by a parasite Entamoeba Histolytica. Symptoms of this disease include loose stool, abdominal cramping, and stomach pain. Amebiasis is common in regions with low developed sanitation facilities such as Asia Pacific, Central America, South America, and some parts of Africa. Amebiasis is mainly transmitted through water or food contaminated with Entamoeba Histolytica. Amebiasis can lead to diarrhea (with or without blood) in both adults and children, leading to high morbidity and mortality. The organism, Entamoeba Histolytica, can damage organ and may require surgical intervention, if the colon and other tissues have undergone perforation. However, amebiasis can be treated with some antibiotic, anti- parasitic, and antiprotozoal drugs such as metronidazole, paromomycin, and tinidazole. Diagnosis of this disease is usually made by microscopic identification of the microorganism in a stool specimen.

Amebiasis Treatment Market Drivers

Increasing approvals and launches of new drugs indicated for the treatment of amebiasis is expected to be a major factor for growth of amebiasis treatment market. For instance, in 2017, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Minolira (minocycline) extended-release tablets, indicated for the treatment of a variety of bacterial infections and as adjunctive therapy in acute intestinal amebiasis. Moreover, in 2016, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc.—a subsidiary of Aceto Corporation—launched Metronidazole Tablets, 250mg and 500mg, generic version of Flagyl manufactured by G.D. Searle, LLC’s, indicated for the treatment of amebiasis and a variety of anaerobic bacterial infections. In 2016, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. received ANDA approval for its Doryx (Doxycycline Hyclate) Delayed-Release Tablets, 50 mg, indicated for the treatment of acute intestinal amebiasis.

Increasing prevalence of amebiasis in region with poor sanitation facilities such as Africa and some countries in Asia Pacific is expected to lead to increasing demand for its treatment, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the amebiasis treatment market in the near future. For instance, according to data published by International Research Journal of Biological Sciences, in 2013, the prevalence of amebiasis among school children in Lafia, Nigeria was around 26.7%. The highest prevalence of amebiasis was 40.0% in children of Government Secondary School Tudun Kauri, Lafia. This high prevalence of amebiasis was due to poor environmental/drainage system, unhygienic methods of disposing sewage, and shortage of clean water supply.

