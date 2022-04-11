Inhalation Anesthesia Market See Incredible Growth 2022-2028 | Baxter International, Inc., Mylan NV, AbbVie, Inc

Inhalation Anesthesia

Inhalational anesthetics, also termed as volatile anesthetic agents, are used for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia and sedation.

Inhalation Anesthesia Market Report 2022-2028 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market.

Inhalation Anesthesia Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Inhalation Anesthesia also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Inhalation anesthetics are used for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia in the operating room. These anesthetics drugs include insoflurane, desflurane, halothane, nitrous oxide, and sevoflurane. These anesthesia drugs induce loss of sensation or awareness and are typically used during surgeries to prevent pain. The type and degree of these drugs may vary according to surgeries and patient condition. The inhalation agents used in modern practice include desflurane, fluorinated ethers isoflurane, sevoflurane, and gas nitrous oxide (N2O). Furthermore, noble gas such as xenon has significant anesthetic properties although its high production cost is reducing its adoption.

Top Key Players Are: Baxter International, Inc., Mylan NV, AbbVie, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Piramal Healthcare, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Lunan Pharmaceuticals, Maruishi Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Neon Laboratories Ltd., and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Increasing prevalence of cancer, spinal, and respiratory diseases are expected to drive growth of the global inhalation anesthesia market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, around 9.6 million people died because of cancer. According to the same source, around 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular disease (CVD). Inhalable anesthesia drugs offer an efficient solution for anesthesia during surgeries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global inhalation anesthesia market. Furthermore, increasing number of emergency cases are expected to propel the global inhalation anesthesia market growth in the near future. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 139 million people make visits to the emergency department, of which 40 million are injury-related.

However, stringent regulations on the use of these drugs are expected to hinder the global inhalation anesthesia market growth in the near future. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global inhalation anesthesia market. This is owing to increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. According to the National Cancer Institute, there around 442.4 new cases of cancer per 100,000 men and women and 158.3 per 100,000 deaths per year in the U.S. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to rising numbers of surgeries in the region.

For instance, in January 2019, Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis, launched Desflurane Liquid for Inhalation, the first generic of Suprane in the U.S.

