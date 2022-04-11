Global Acetic Anhydride Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, titled “Acetic Anhydride Market: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global acetic anhydride market reached a volume of 2.8 Million Tons in 2020. Acetic anhydride refers to a highly reactive, free-flowing and combustible liquid that is widely used as an important reagent in the organic synthesis of multiple commercially available chemicals. This colorless, transparent liquid chemical compound with the formula (CH3CO)2O is characterized by a strong and pungent vinegar-like odor. It is widely used as an esterification agent for the preparation of modified food starch, as well as for the acetylation of monoglycerides. It is also utilized for the production of numerous products, including aspirin, perfumes, cellulose acetate, Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED), aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid), modified starches, pesticides, artificial sweeteners, and wood preservatives.

The market is primarily driven by the growing utilization of acetic anhydride in the manufacturing of cellulose acetate, which is then used for the production of cigarette filter tow as a synthetic fiber. In line with this, there has been an increase in the number of smokers on the global level on account of the busy schedules and hectic lifestyles led by the working professionals. The increasing awareness regarding the ill effects of prolonged exposure to tobacco has facilitated the uptake of cigarettes with longer filters that aid in reducing the exposure to the smoke, tar and other fine particles during smoking. Along with this, these compounds find extensive applications in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of common medicines, such as aspirin, paracetamol and vitamins. Increasing incidences of diseases and a rise in the geriatric population are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, acetic anhydride is employed in the synthesis of acephate, a pesticide used in seed treatments and crop protection from insects and microbes, in the agricultural sector, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a volume of 3.6 Million Tons by 2026.

Major Key Players:

Celanese

BP Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF

Jubilant Life Sciences

DuPont, SABIC

PetroChina Ltd.

Sasol Limited

Daicel

Sipchem

Rhodia

Breakup by End-Use:

Cellulose Acetate

Pharmaceuticals

Tetraacetylethylenediamine

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

