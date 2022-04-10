Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market is Growing Swiftly with Impressive CAGR of 13.6% By 2031- Finds Fact.MR

Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market By Application (Barrier Films, Performance Enhancers), By End-use Industry (Paper, Packaging) & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021-2031, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2029, the market is expected to reach US$ 300 Mn.



Moreover, rising investments in research & development activities to develop cost effective production technology and collaboration of prominent players with end-use industry giants is further going to stimulate the growth of global microfibrillated cellulose fiber market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market"

77 Tables and

89 Figures

170 Pages

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1710

Demand Outlook for Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber 2021 to 2031

From 2016 to 2020, the microfibrillated cellulose fiber market has reflected strong growth, expanding at around 12%. The industry has been moderately fragmented. Also, the packaging sector has particularly witnessed stronger growth in high-income regions, with Europe and the United States accounting for higher production in comparison to the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

As per the Fact.MR report, North America is the second-largest regional market for MFC fiber, and the United States is projected to account for more than 90% of the region’s market share by the end of the projection period.

According to the environmental protective agency (EPA), in 2018, around 32 million tons of corrugated boxes were recycled from close to 34 million tons of overall recycling volumes. The recycling rate for corrugated boxes was 96.5 percent. Further, as per the 2020 American Coatings Association (ACA) Sustainability Report, 11 states in the country enacted laws to establish detailed sustainable paint and coating adoption programs under their jurisdictions.

To learn more about Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1710

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Emerging packaging applications such as personal care & cosmetics and food packaging will fuel value growth by 3.3X through 2029

Barrier film applications among other microfibrillated cellulose applications are estimated to surpass US$120 Mn by 2029 end owing to its advanced barrier properties and growing demand for MFC film for packaging applications

Fact.MR reports that demand for paper and packaging end use industry of microfibrillated cellulose fiber collectively accounts for over one-third of the global consumption

Paints and Coatings among other end-use industries is likely to witness a striking growth of ~15-16% throughout the assessment period (2019-2029)

As compared to developing regions, the sales of microfibrillated cellulose fiber are envisaged to be higher in the countries of North America and Europe. However, developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to gain lucrative profits in the coming years.





Competitive Landscape

The microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is moderately fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of major regional players. Leading manufacturers are largely invested in research and development and product launch strategies, aimed towards expansion of portfolios and expanding the scope of application for microfibrillated cellulose fiber.

In October 2019, Spinnova collaborated with Fortum to unveil the first prototype of a clothing range manufactured from sustainable microfibrillated cellulose textile fibers extracted from wheat straw, and set on organic cotton wraps.

In November 2019, Stora Enso Oyj, a leading manufacturer of high-end cartonboards, presented a range of innovations in terms of cellulose pulp, as potential replacements for oil derivatives and plastic packaging for application in cosmetic formulations.

Borregaard, a leading Norwegian biorefinery player, developed and launched Sense-Fi, a fat substitute and thickener. Based in microfibrillated cellulose, the material is produced through the conversion of indigestible cellulose into starch.





Get Customization on this Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1710

Market Segments Covered in Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Industry Analysis

Application Barrier Films Performance Enhancers Rheology Modifiers Thickening Agents Strengthening Agents

End-use Industry Paper Packaging Dairy Others Food Paints & Coatings Personal Care Others

Region North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM) Europe (EU-4, Nordic, Benelux, Poland and Rest of Europe) Russia/CIS Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)







Key Points Covered in Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2032)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies





To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1710

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is highly consolidated with key players ruling the overall market with 75% of the global sales. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on advancement of production technologies to develop innovative products to maintain a strong position in the market. Manufacturers are expanding their production capacity and collaborating with end-use industry giants to meet the growing demands of microfibrillated cellulose fiber globally.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Home & Garden Pesticides Market Analysis- Rising population, increased knowledge of pesticide use, and other reasons are driving the expansion of the home and garden pesticides market. Herbicides are the largest segment of the pesticide market, and it is expected to rise in the future years. Other factors propelling the market for home and garden pesticides include the growing demand for weed control and food security. Rapid population expansion and urbanization will generate opportunities in the home and garden pesticide business.

Aerosol Insecticides Market Forecast- Insecticides are frequently used in agricultural fields, urban green spaces, and public health initiatives to protect humans and plants from numerous diseases. Aerosol insecticides, or insecticides packaged in aerosol form, are praised for producing less waste than other types of insecticides since they are designed to deliver only a specified amount of poison during each spray. As a result of this, the global market for aerosol insecticides continues to play a significant role in the insecticides sector.

Bio rational Fungicides Market Growth- Bio rational fungicides are fungicides that have no or minimal negative effects on the human body or the environment. They are suitable for use in organic greenhouses and indoor agricultural facilities due to their low toxicity. The industry is expected to benefit from the growing trend of using organic fertilizers, insecticides, and fungicides instead of chemicals. Growing global knowledge of the benefits of using organic farm products is driving demand for organic agricultural ingredients, which will eventually increase demand for organic pesticides, particularly bio rational fungicides.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583