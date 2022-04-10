The New Albany Non-surgical Facelift combines Liquide facelift and PDO thread lift
Albany Laser Centre and Cosmetic Medical Spa in Edmonton has introduced the Albany Non-surgical Facelift combines dermal filler, Botox, and PDO threadsEDMONTON, AB, CANADA, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany Laser Centre and Cosmetic Medical Spa in Edmonton has introduced a new service. The Albany Non-surgical Facelift is what it's all about. "This is a new service using a combination of Liquide facelift and PDO thread lift. We combine dermal filler, Botox, and PDO threads to provide non-surgical rejuvenation," said Dr. Alhallak, the business director of Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre, and a Ph.D. in Pharmacy.
For over a decade, dermal fillers and Botox injections have been used for cosmetic purposes. However, they have some drawbacks, such as adding unwanted volume and producing short-term results.
The addition of a PDO thread lift provides an ideal solution to these issues. "PDO threads have the advantage of mechanical lifting," Dr. Alhallak continues, "because they do not provide volume but work as a zipper to hold the sugging skin up, which means the skin will be lifted up."
"PDO threads are a suture made of a biodegradable and biocompatible polymer." The threads remain under the skin for 8 to 12 months before gradually dissolving. The lifting effect of the threads lasts longer because they induce the formation of a collagen bundle." Dr. Alhallak stated.
R.N. Dima Omran explains Fillers. "Dermal fillers are a gel-like material injected into the dermal skin layer to replace lost collagen," she explained. "Dermal fillers are available in various brands and types, the most common of which are hyaluronic acid fillers." These fillers have the added benefit of being reversible and adaptable."
HA fillers come in a variety of brands, including Juvederm and Restylane.
"Some other types of fillers include Bellafill, Radiesse, and Sculptra," Dr. Alhallak said of other brands of fillers. "We can combine thread facelift with any type of filler," he added, "the choice of filler depends on the situation of the patients, their medical history, and their expectations."
Ms. Omran ends by saying "Most of our clients prefer doing the non-surgical facelift as it is affordable, have short downtime and provide amazing results."
