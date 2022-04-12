Susan Spector's "Sticks/Stones" Portrays Contemporary Truisms at TAG Gallery, Opening May 11, 2022
Crowd sourced, meme formatted words of wisdom stand the test of time and contemporary culture in this series from LA artist Susan Spector.
My medium is as varied as my subjects. Nothing is off limits. I am grateful just to be here now in the present and paint.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary painter Susan Spector’s first solo show “Sticks/Stones” opens May 11, 2022 at TAG Gallery, 5458 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. The show runs through June 3, 2022 with an opening reception set for Saturday, May 14 from 5 PM to 10 PM.
— Susan Spector
Spector drew inspiration from a crowd-sourced project during the pandemic lockdown where she received more than 100 responses from around the world answering the question “What is a phrase from your past that has stayed with you forever?” The resulting text-based work calls to mind the truisms of Jenny Holzer - informed and distilled by contemporary culture and populism. This gathering of memorable phrases funneled through her artistic interpretation illustrates the important ideas and values in our culture. These entries, while departing from Spector's usual abstract figures, reflect her interest in contemporary cultural and social issues.
Susan Spector is a contemporary painter living and working in Los Angeles, California. Her body of work is figurative leaning towards abstraction. Spector paints with water based and oil paint, oil and soft pastels, spray paint and oil sticks. She has exhibited in California and New York City and has been featured in Studio Visit Magazine volumes 43/44, 45/46, and the soon to be published edition 47/48 as well as Spotlight Contemporary Art Magazine 18. Susan Spector is a member of TAG Gallery, Los Angeles Art Association, and sits on the board of San Fernando Valley Arts & Cultural Center.
TAG Gallery is a contemporary gallery located on Museum Row in the Miracle Mile/ Wilshire Blvd district of Los Angeles, California. The Gallery represents award-winning contemporary Southern California local artists working in all mediums and styles.
