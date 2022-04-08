PHILIPPINES, April 8 - Press Release April 8, 2022 HONTIVEROS REELECTION CAMPAIGN GETS BOOST FROM MAYORS, VARIOUS SECTORS IN PAMPANGA AND ZAMBALES Senator Risa Hontiveros' bid for another term in the Senate got a major boost during her trip to Zambales and Pampanga, as local leaders and organizations expressed their support for her candidacy. Hontiveros' daylong trip to the two provinces started in Zambales, where she paid a courtesy call to Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chair and administrator Rolen Paulino Sr. and met other SBMA officials. The SBMA chief expressed his support for the senator. Hontiveros and her group then headed to the Olongapo City Hall. There, the senator paid a courtesy call to Mayor Rolen C. Paulino Jr. and other city officials. The Olongapo City mayor gave the senator his endorsement. The senator went on to meet the members of the Robredo People's Council (PBC)-Olongapo, who affirmed their support for her as a member of the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TroPa) senatorial slate. In Pampanga, Hontiveros' first stop was Angeles City, where she touched base with members of Rise with Risa-Pampanga and Akbayan-Pampanga. She also met representatives of various sectors who also expressed their respective organizations' support for her. The groups included AC FED Urban Poor, Alternative Politics Movement (ALTERPOL), Clark Investors and Locators Association (CILA), Ing Makababaying Aksyon (IMA) Foundation, Fiona United Methodist Church, Phi Beta Rho, Rotary Club, Soroptimist International, and Tropang Lugaw-Pampanga. There were also representatives of the LGBTQIA+ community, the Muslim community, PWDs, solo parents, and the youth. Hontiveros proceeded to pay a courtesy call to Macabebe Mayor Leonardo "Bobong" Flores and other local officials. The mayor expressed his support for the senator. The senator capped off the day's activities with a courtesy call to Masantol Mayor Dan Guintu, who gave Hontiveros his endorsement. It was noted that in all the years of the mayor's service, it was the first time that a senator visited Masantol. The mayor is reportedly hopeful that with another Hontiveros term, both Macabebe and Masantol would have added help in their flood control program. Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, has brought the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic — which offered free ultrasound, ECG, X-ray, blood tests, and medical consultation to the public — to Zambales and Pampanga. To date, the mobile clinic has served over 200,000 people in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. In the event that she wins another Senate term, Hontiveros has said that the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic will remain one of her priority projects. Hontiveros believes that the need to make medical services more accessible to every Filipino is crucial for the country's overall development. ##### _______________________________________________________ REELECTION CAMPAIGN NI SEN. RISA HONTIVEROS SUPORTADO NG MGA MAYOR, IBA'T IBANG SEKTOR SA PAMPANGA AT ZAMBALES Ang kampanya ni Senator Risa Hontiveros para sa isa pang termino sa Senado ay umani ng suporta mula sa mga mayor at lokal na organisasyon sa Zambales at Pampanga. Binisita ni Hontiveros kamakailan lang ang nasabing mga probinsya. Sa Zambales, unang pinuntahan ni Hontiveros si Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chair at administrator Rolen Paulino Sr. para sa isang courtesy call. Nakaharap din ng senador ang iba pang mga SBMA officials. Ang SBMA chief ay nagpahayag ng kanyang suporta sa kandidatura ni Hontiveros. Kasunod ng kanyang pakikipagkita sa mga opisyal sa SBMA, si Hontiveros at ang kanyang grupo ay nagtungo Olongapo City Hall. Nag-courtesy call naman ang senador kay Mayor Rolen C. Paulino Jr. at iba pang mga opisyal ng siyudad. Nakuha ni Hontiveros ang endorsement ng mayor. Nakipagkita rin si Hontiveros sa mga miyembro ng Robredo People's Council (PBC)-Olongapo, na ipinangakong susuportahan s'ya bilang isa sa mga senador sa ilalim ng Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TroPa). Sa Pampanga, ang unang pinuntahan ni Hontiveros ang Angeles City, kung saan kinumusta n'ya ang mga miyembro ng Rise with Risa-Pampanga and Akbayan-Pampanga. Nakipag-usap rin s'ya sa mga kumakatawan ng iba't ibang sektor na sumusuporta sa kanyang muling pagtakbo pagka-senador. Kabilang sa mga grupong ito ang AC FED Urban Poor, Alternative Politics Movement (Alterpol), Clark Investors and Locators Association (CILA), Ing Makababaying Aksyon (IMA) Foundation, Fiona United Methodist Church, Phi Beta Rho, Rotary Club, Soroptimist International, at Tropang Lugaw-Pampanga. May mga galing rin sa mga grupong kumakatawan sa LGBTQIA+ community, Muslim community, PWDs, solo parents, at kabataan. Tumuloy si Hontiveros sa kanyang courtesy call kay Macabebe Mayor Leonardo "Bobong" Flores at iba pang lokal na opisyal. Nagpahayag ng suporta si Flores kay Hontiveros. Tinapos ng senador ang pagbisita sa Pampanga sa isang courtesy call kay Masantol Mayor Dan Guintu, na nagbigay ng endorsement sa kanya. Nabatid na sa lahat ng taon ng paglilingkod ng mayor, ito ang unang pagkakataon na may isang senador na bumisita sa Masantol. Umaasa umano ang alkalde na sa panibagong termino ng Hontiveros, matutulungan ang Macabebe at Masantol sa kanilang flood control program. Si Hontiveros ay kilala sa kanyang adbokasiyang "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay." Dinala n'ya ang Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic sa Zambales at Pampanga upang magbigay ng libreng ultrasound, ECG, X-ray, blood test, at check-up sa publiko. Mahigit 200,000 katao sa Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao ang napaglingkuran ng mobile clinic. Ayon kay Hontiveros, kapag s'ya ay pinalad na mabigyan ng panibagong termino sa Senado, pagsisikapan n'yang mananatiling isa sa kanyang priority projects ang Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic. Naniniwala si Hontiveros na pagpapadali ng access sa serbisyong medikal sa lahat ng Pilipino ay isa sa mga pundasyon ng pangkalahatang pag-unlad ng bansa. #####