Gordon determined to transform PH into first-world nation

PHILIPPINES, April 10 - Press Release April 9, 2022

Senator Richard J. Gordon remains adamant of his desire to transform the Philippines into a first-world country in the future through his effective legislation, if reelected.

Gordon, who is seeking his second and final consecutive term as senator, said that he will focus on crafting laws that would enrich the national landscape.

"My priority has always been the same. When are we going to be a first world country? I did that in Subic. Nagawa ko iyon sa tourism. We became competitive with WOW Philippines," said Gordon in a television interview.

"[Our platform] should be, make the Philippines first. Hindi lang because we want to be first. Hindi tayo magiging first kung bulok ang education natin," he added.

Ever since he first entered public service, it has been Gordon's mission to uplift the common man by bringing out their best at what they do.

As Mayor of Olongapo City, Gordon transformed what people dubbed "Sin City" as a paragon of governance by effecting measures such as color-coding and proper waste management.

Lobbying for the passage of the Bases Conversion and Development Act, Gordon brought in more than 250,000 jobs and USD 3 billion worth of investments under his watch as Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Chairman.

Still mired under the fallout caused by the pandemic, Gordon seeks to revive the floundering education and agricultural sector.

"Kung hindi sila magtatanim ay magugutom tayo. It will become a national security issue if umasa tayo sa foreign rice or what. We must protect the farmer. Kung hindi nila proproteksyunan ang farmer, magugutom tayo," remarked Gordon.

"Ang pandemic, hindi na pandemic. Endemic na iyan eh. Humina na iyan. So we should continue with face masks, we should continue with washing our hands, distancing," mentioned Gordon, referring to the resumption of face-to-face classes.

Among the plethora of bills that Gordon had passed into law is the inclusion of compensation for healthcare workers that had been afflicted or perished by COVID-19, and the inclusion of a special risk allowance in recognition of their effort.

To help stimulate the local economy, Gordon intends to re-file the Regional Infrastructure and Investment Coordinating Hub (RICH) bill, which aims to maximize alienable land across the country.

It will utilize the existing infrastructure such as airports and seaports and build investment hubs, where agriculture, commerce, and government will converge for a more effective production of goods and services.

