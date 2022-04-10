PHILIPPINES, April 10 - Press Release April 10, 2022 Lacson to Supporters: Stop Being 'Silent,' Make Yourselves Heard More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-to-supporters-stop-being-silent-make-yourselves-heard It's time to stop being silent and to start making yourselves heard. On this note, independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson called on his and vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III's supporters to be more assertive in helping them convince voters to elect the most qualified, competent and experienced candidates. "Thank you 'Pure Love', 'True Friends', 'Lacson Sotto Support Group' for organizing your 'Supporters Rally' and making it happen today. It's time to stop being silent. Get out of your echo chamber to be heard by the people. No balloons, no umbrellas, no props. Just pure love," Lacson said on his Twitter account Saturday evening, after he and Sotto attended the supporters' rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle. Lacson and Sotto - along with their families - received a rousing welcome from the supporters who organized the event that started in the afternoon and lasted past 8 p.m. During the rally, Lacson said there is much work to do with just one month left in the campaign period. The supporters can make a difference by convincing their families and neighbors to vote for the most competent, qualified, and experienced candidates, he stressed. "Hindi pa natatapos ang ating gagawin. Pag uwi natin ngayong gabi, marami pa tayong dapat gawin para sa May 9 sa araw ng eleksyon. Kausapin natin ang ating mga kamaganak at ating mga kapitbahay at sabihin natin sa kanila kung sino ang pinaka-qualified, pinaka-competent at pinaka may karanasan. Kami po yan ni Senate President Sotto (Our work is not finished. Once we go home tonight, we have much to do in preparation for May 9. Let us talk to our families and neighbors and ask them to vote for the most qualified, experienced and competent - that's Senate President Sotto and me)," he said. Meanwhile, Lacson and Sotto reaffirmed their commitment to good governance by signing a pledge for a corruption-free government before their supporters at the rally. "Kami, ang tambalang Lacson-Sotto, ay taimtim na nanunumpa, na kapag kami ay nahalal bilang Pangulo at Pangalawang Pangulo ng bansa, ay pangangalagaan namin ang inyong tiwala; titiyakin naming walang bahid ng katiwalian ang aming panunungkulan, upang hindi masayang ang inyong boto (We, the Lacson-Sotto tandem, solemnly swear that if we are elected President and Vice President of the Philippines, we will ensure our administration will not be marred by corruption, thus making sure your votes for us are not wasted)," they said in their pledge. "Ang lahat ng plataporma na aming inihain ngayong kampanya, ay aming tutuparin ng buong husay at katapatan; Uunahin at isasaalang-alang namin ang kapakanan ng Bansang Pilipinas at ng mamamayang Pilipino (We will fulfill our promises to implement much-needed programs of government. We will put the interest of the Philippines and the Filipino first)," they added.