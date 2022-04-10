Submit Release
News Search

There were 110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,349 in the last 365 days.

Media Outlets™ Launches Powerful Database of Media Outlets & Media Contacts

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Media Outlets™ is excited to announce the launch of its powerful database of media outlets and media contacts. This online resource provides users with instant access to thousands of news outlets around the world, making it easier than ever to get your story out there.

With Media Outlets, you can search for outlets by location, type of media, and keyword, making it easy to find the right outlet for your story. You can also view contact information for each outlet, so you can pitch your story directly to the right person.

The Media Outlets™ database is a comprehensive collection of records on US media outlets. The data is organized by state, county and city, making it easy to find the information you need. The full datasets are also available for purchase from the website, so you can get the most up-to-date information on media outlets in your area. Whether you're looking for a specific outlet or just want to browse the data, Media Outlets™ is an invaluable resource.

While there are many benefits to using a press release distribution service like PR Distribution or Easy Newswire, one of the main drawbacks is the cost. If you are looking to save money on your PR budget, then consider reaching out to media outlets directly. This way, you can reuse the same database again and again, without incurring additional costs. In addition, you will likely have more success in getting your press release noticed by the right people if you target your outreach specifically. So before you shell out for a costly press release distribution service, explore the option of direct media outreach. It may just be the budget-friendly solution you are looking for.

For more information, please visit https://www.mediaoutlets.com. 


Name: Media Outlets
Email: support@mediaoutlets.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Media Outlets™ Launches Powerful Database of Media Outlets & Media Contacts

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.