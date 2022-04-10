Dreamblocks and Tesseract Academy announce collaboration to provide Web 3.0 advisory services to senior executives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost every industry sector will be transformed by blockchain enabled business models over the next 10 years. Whether it is the consumer led creator economy or highly regulated sectors such as health, the benefits of democratising and diversifying data will be realised. However, deep blockchain expertise is scarce and difficult to tap into.
Dreamblocks, a leading web 3.0 community builder and Tesseract Academy a provider of technology consulting and training services have announced a collaboration to address the need for meaningful support services in the web 3.0 space.
The joint service offer will focus on a number of critical areas, such as; providing business leaders with insights and awareness of trends in web 3.0, Metaverse and NFTs and smart contracts, a deep understanding of tokenomics and support with technology architecture and implementation.
Paul Dowling, Founder and CEO of Dreamblocks, said that there was a huge opportunity for legacy organisations in many industry sectors to tap into the new business models facilitated by web 3.0. However, this domain can be very abstract and we see that with the support of Tesseract Academy we can bring clarity to a great many clients.
Dr. Stelios Kampakis, Founder of Tesseract Academy, and a fellow of the UCL blockchain institute said that working closely with a market maker and community builder like Dreamblocks will help clients develop new propositions and roll them out rapidly.
Both organisations have a wealth of experience working with clients ranging from early stage startups to large global corporations and institutions, such as The Alan Turing Institute, Francis Crick Institute and University College London. A common theme is the level of understanding of grass-roots trends and their application in real-world use-cases.
The combined strength of the two organisations will provide the capability to support clients with the road-map needed to capitalise on the innovations being created through these emerging technologies.
Dreamblocks
Dreamblocks is a web 3.0 ecosystem organisation that works with innovators to accelerate adaption of new blockchain enabled business models. The organisation nurtures a decentralised network of universities, institutions, corporates and capital providers to support emerging ventures and thereby tap into innovations at the earliest stage.
Tesseract Academy
Tesseract Academy are a group of elite technical and business experts and leaders combining more than 200 years of expertise in areas such as Blockchain, AI and data science. The organisation helps business leaders and technologists to understand the complexity of these emerging technologies supporting them with a detailed knowledge of business models and tokenomics.
Stylianos Kampakis and Paul Dowling
