AsiaNewswire.net™ Relaunches Press Release Distribution to media in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Regions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo, Japan -- The newswire service, AsiaNewswire.net™ (www.asianewswire.net) with press release distribution to media, relaunches to meet the growing demand from businesses and organizations with the need to communicate with their target audiences in the Asian markets. These markets include Asia Pacific (APAC), South Asia (SA) and Southeast Asia (SEA). News distribution to these regions focuses on Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam -- all countries with expanding economies.
Asia Pacific
The Asia Pacific’s (APAC) regional economy, according to experts, stood at USD $31.3 trillion at the end of 2019. This accounted for 36 percent of the global total, making Asia Pacific the largest region in the world by total GDP.” Pundits explain that by the “end of the decade, Asia Pacific’s economy is expected to reach USD $45.8 trillion and represent more than 40 percent of the global total.” As the region shows economic growth, AsiaNewswire.net™ is poised to help companies, medium, large and multinational corporations reach their target audiences through press release distribution to media. The firm’s news distribution also reaches media in South Asia with promising economic growth.
South Asia
The South Asia (SA) region consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. This economic region has a growing population of 1.89 billion people with a GDP of $3.60 trillion -- an economy fertile for startups, growing and expanding multinational corporations in need for informing, educating, and engaging their target audience with press releases.
Southeast Asia
Companies or organizations are not only reaching South Asia, but they are communicating with their clients, stakeholders and the public sectors in Southeast Asia (SEA) through press release distribution. The SEA region comprises of the following eleven countries: Burma (Myanmar), Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Philippines. The growth of economies in the SEA region were dampened by the pandemic. However, the economies of Singapore and the Philippines are expected to grow faster than the rest of the region. However, Asian Development Bank expects SEA’s economic growth by 5 percent in 2022.
With such growth, AsiaNewswire.net™ is poised to be a catalyst for companies and organizations serving Asia Pacific (APAC), South Asia (SA) and Southeast Asia (SEA) through press release distribution to media. The newswire service uses using XML and other communication technologies to disseminate stories to the fingers of journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers and other online publishers. These stories are also transmitted to financial terminals, syndication partners and news databases available for experts and public use.
About AsiaNewswire.net™
Asia NewsWire.net™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in Asia. The newswire service publishes and distributes press releases in English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese. Asia Newswire™ is a sister newswire service to EmailWire.com™ – a global newswire that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™. AsiaNewswire.net™ and EmailWire.com™ are newswire services of GroupWeb Media LLC.
For more information on press release distribution to media in Asia Pacific (APAC), South Asia (SA) and Southeast Asia (SEA) go to https://asianewswire.net/press-release-distribution/.
Joseph Nchor
EmailWire.Com
+1 281-645-4086
