Vegan Built Founder Gary Coates Jr. Says It Is Time to ‘Cleanup’ Our Bodies with a Plant Based Program

Gary Coates Jr., Owner of Vegan Built

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, the nation celebrates National CleanUp Day from coast-to-coast, and one California company encourages Americans to declutter their homes and physical bodies. This spring, Gary Coates Jr., author of the “Vegan Built Recipe Pack,” says it is time to get into shape by squashing unhealthy habits and removing unnatural eating rituals by cleaning out the refrigerator. The “Vegan Built Recipe Pack” comes full of 40 plant-based recipes guaranteed to tantalize your tastebuds. This easy guide helps readers break free of cooking routines that lead to sickness and death.

Did you know, according to the Dept of Health and Human Services, African Americans are twice as likely to be diagnosed and die from diabetes? And in the Native American community, the numbers are just as astounding, with 16 percent of the population suffering from the dreaded malady. At Vegan Built, Gary Coates Jr. is showing this underserved population how to make a plant-based pivot that will save lives.

Gary takes things one step further with a Vegan Built clothing line that screams “I am proud to be healthy, fit, and a vegan.” The emblazoned classy Vegan Built symbol takes center stage on the stylish fashion-forward workout gear. The popular workout tees are moisture wicking and antimicrobial — a perfect pairing for that daily exercise regimen. His high-performance unisex joggers are easy to slip on while training for that 10k run because of their spandex waist with stretch and recovery fabric. The Vegan Built fashion line has everything from hoodies to camo tees to help an avid athlete promote wellness through a plant-based profile.

Gary and the curated team at Vegan Built are reimagining the term “vegan,” which in mainstream thinking equates these healthy habits with weakness and skinny frames. Instead, Gary says a plant-based lifestyle can help you build muscle and live your healthiest life yet.

As a “Set Medic” for movie productions, one-time Emergency Department Tech working in trauma, a former firefighter and K9 police officer Gary developed a desire to save people. Now, the aspiring thespian known for his roles on I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Dexter, is on a mission to disprove the myth of frail plant eaters. “I'm Vegan Built. I am a plant-based lifestyle enthusiast who is dedicated to my health and wellness, just as much as I am dedicated to the wellbeing of others,” says the Martha’s Vineyard native.

So, whether you are a world-class athlete or a new mom looking to lose the belly fat, the Vegan Built lifestyle can help members transform their bodies, lower health risks, and look good doing it.

For more information, contact Gary Coates Jr. at officialveganbuilt@gmail.com