Spinal Pumps Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast To 2026

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 238.2 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Spinal pumps market was valued at USD 238.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 368.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6 %. Spinal pumps are intrathecal drug delivery systems which provide anesthesia and analgesia. ITDD systems consists of a catheter attached to a pump, and the pump is an external device or an implanted system that involves therapy and drug diagnosis.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2191

Spinal pumps market is driven by the rising prevalence of sclerosis, movement disorders, spinal and brain injuries, and cerebral palsy. Increase in geriatric population and long-term therapy comprising spinal pump devices and brain injuries is likely to boosts the industrial growth during the forecast period. A rise in chronic diseases in geriatric population and development of medical device and equipment is likely to contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Technological innovations and combination of external devices with pumps that enable low medication dosages accelerates the market growth for the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the large patient base, is projected to support the spinal pump industrial growth in developing regions such as India and China. In November 2014, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH launched the implantable, programmable infusion pump for baclofen therapy. Some of the side effects, such as a fluid leak, severe skin reactions, and headache, are expected to hamper market growth.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Spinal Pumps Market:

DePuy Synthes, FlowonixMedical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, and Teleflex, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spinal-pumps-market

Spinal Pumps Market Segmentation:

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Spasticity Management

Pain Management

Non-Malignant Pain

Malignant Pain

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

ASCs

Long term care centers

Others

Global Spinal Pumps Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2191

Global Spinal Pumps Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2191

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Spinal Pumps market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Spinal Pumps market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Spinal Pumps market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Ophthalmic Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/ophthalmic-devices-market-to-reach-usd-65-60-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

Live Cell Imaging Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/live-cell-imaging-market-to-reach-usd-4-47-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

Neuromodulation Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/neuromodulation-market-to-reach-usd-17-85-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

Lidocaine Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/lidocaine-market-to-reach-usd-5-6-billion-by-2026-reports-and-data/

Neurological Microscopes Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/neurological-microscopes-market-to-reach-usd-5-81-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.