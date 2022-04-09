Aesthetic Lasers Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies & Forecasts To 2028

Reports And Data

Aging baby boomers and middle-class surplus earnings to spend on cosmetic surgery.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aesthetic Lasers Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.06 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.38 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased global warming resulting in severe skin damage and sunburn, increased use of oral contraceptives among women, and phototoxic drug use.

Technology advancement has enabled needle-free procedures, thereby boosting the rate of laser treatment adoption. As a preventive measure, young people also opt for cosmetic procedures and slow down the aging process.

Strict regulations are projected for cosmetic laser products to ensure increased device efficiency while treating the skin without adverse effects. In addition to the radiation safety performance standards defined by the Federal Regulations, laser device manufacturers must comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The increasing adoption of energy-based devices and market player’s low focus on aesthetic devices restrict this market's growth.

In 2020, total cosmetic surgery expenditure was USD 13.22 Billion. There has been an increase of 43% in male participation over 5 years. This presents key companies in the market with an attractive opportunity to target men for non-operative cosmetic surgery.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1366

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Lumibird (France), IPG Photonics (US), Coherent (US), Lumentum (US), Epilog Laser (US), Jenoptik (US), Novanta (US), Trumpf (Germany), LaserStar (US), MKS Instruments (US) and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Aesthetic Lasers market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aesthetic-lasers-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Aesthetic Lasers Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Multiplatform Laser Devices

Standalone Laser Devices

Alexandrite Lasers

Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Laser

Diode Lasers

Er:YAG (Erbium YAG) Laser

Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet (Nd:YAG) Laser

Pulsed Dye Lasers (PDL)

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

IPL Laser Treatment

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Noninvasive Tightening

Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty

Laser Hair Removal

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Private Surgery Centers/Clinics

Medical Spas & Centers

Others

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1366

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1366

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best customized report.

Browse More Reports:

Ultrasound Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/ultrasound-market-to-reach-usd-10-44-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

Ultrasonic Aspirators Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/ultrasonic-aspirators-market-to-reach-usd-1-81-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

Tomosynthesis Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/tomosynthesis-market-to-reach-usd-3-70-billion-by-2026-reports-and-data/

Surgical Boom Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/surgical-boom-market-to-reach-usd-350-3-million-by-2027-reports-and-data/

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/stereotactic-surgery-devices-market-to-reach-usd-24-73-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.