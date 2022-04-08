Submit Release
Inslee announced the upcoming rescission of proclamation 20-31 regarding DCYF child care background checks

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the upcoming rescission of Proclamation 20-31, which suspended and waived certain administrative requirements to license child care providers, group care foster care, and related programs administered by the Department of Children, Youth, and Families. Although the COVID-19-related barriers that required issuance of this order have largely receded, providers will need notice and time to adjust to pre-COVID-19 procedures. 

As a result, this order of rescission is effective on July 1, 2022. 

Proclamation 20-31.12

