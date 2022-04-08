Submit Release
AB17 in Asm: Representative Doyle added as a coauthor - 2022-04-08

WISCONSIN, April 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 102.17 (4) and 102.58; to amend 102.04 (2m), 102.13 (2) (a), 102.29 (6m) (a) 3., 102.315 (1) (c), 102.315 (2), 102.42 (1), 102.49 (5) (b), 102.49 (5) (c) and 102.49 (5) (e); and to create 102.04 (2g), 102.17 (9), 102.29 (6m) (a) 1m., 102.315 (2e), 102.315 (2m), 102.315 (2s), 102.42 (1p), 102.44 (7) and 102.49 (5) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the worker's compensation law. (FE)

Status: A - Tabled

