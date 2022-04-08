AB190 in Asm: Representative Doyle added as a coauthor - 2022-04-08

Submit Release
WISCONSIN, April 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 165.85 (3) (cm); to amend 165.85 (2) (bv), 165.85 (2) (c), 165.85 (3) (a), 165.85 (3) (b) and 940.203 (1) (c); and to create 165.85 (2) (ap), 165.85 (2) (be), 165.85 (2) (fm), 165.85 (3) (am), 165.85 (3) (cm) 6., 165.85 (4) (em) and 175.65 of the statutes; Relating to: the responsibilities of the Law Enforcement Standards Board and disclosure of employment files when recruiting former or current officers.

Status: A - Enacted into Law

Important Actions (newest first)

