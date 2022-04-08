Global approach needed on cybersecurity: PM

VIETNAM, April 8 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs the first meeting of the National Steering Committee on Cyber Security and Safety on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Cybersecurity is a global issue that needs a global approach, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính while chairing the first meeting of the National Steering Committee on Cyber Security and Safety in Hà Nội.

At the meeting, participants looked at the cybersecurity situation and gave opinions on policy for 2022. Several strategic matters regarding national cybersecurity and safety were also tabled for discussion.

PM Chính, who is head of the committee, said that cyber safety and security were becoming increasingly complicated and challenging to forecast, affecting all aspects of society in all countries.

He hailed the efforts of the committee and forces contributing to ensuring safety for large events in the country in recent years and the healthy environment in cyberspace, noting that Việt Nam ranked 25th out of 194 countries and territories in the world and seventh in the Asia-Pacific in terms of cybersecurity and safety.

Holding that cyber safety and security issues would be more complicated going forward, especially amid changes in geopolitics and the strong digital transformation process in many countries, the Government leader stressed the need to flexibly adapt to new developments and protect cyber safety and security promptly, meeting the demands of digital transformation.

He asked committee members, the Ministry of Public Security and relevant ministries and agencies to improve the forecast capacity to make timely adjustments to solutions and tasks.

The PM also highlighted the importance of reviewing and building cyber safety and security institutions towards deeper engagement in major global trends and international commitments.

Chính also required that State management over cybersecurity and safety be strengthened, and the political system and people's awareness of cybersecurity be enhanced. — VNS