German President speaks highly of Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 8 -  

New Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh (second from left) and spouse and Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

BERLIN — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday appreciated the good development of the Việt Nam-Germany strategic partnership over the past decade at a reception for the new Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Vũ Quang Minh, following a ceremony to receive the ambassador's letter of credentials.

The President expressed his hope that the ambassador would actively contribute to promoting the bilateral relations in all fields.

Minh thanked the President for paying attention to the bilateral ties as well as the 200,000-strong Vietnamese community living in his country.

He also expressed his gratitude for Germany’s granting of over 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and medical supplies and equipment for Việt Nam when it was in critical need.

Việt Nam always attached importance to its relations with Germany, the ambassador said, pledging to exert every effort in his capacity to deepen the bilateral friendship and cooperation.

At the meeting, both sides also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the conflict in Ukraine and issues related to peace, stability and development cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. — VNS

