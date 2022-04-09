Individuals spreading false information face strict punishments: officer

VIETNAM, April 9 -

Lt. Gen. Tô Ân Xô, Chief of the Office and Spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Individuals who use social networks to spread false and unverified information harming Vietnamese financial and stock markets will be strictly handled in line with legal regulations, Lt. Gen. Tô Ân Xô, Chief of the Office and Spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on April 8.

According to the officer, the ministry’s Investigation Police Agency has recently prosecuted and investigated several criminal cases involving healthcare, finance, banking, securities and real estate, including cases at Việt Á Technologies JSC, FLC Group and Tân Hoàng Minh Group. The investigations have drawn public concern and support, Xô noted.

However, a number of individuals have taken advantage of the incidents to publish false and unverified information through social networks, which are supposed to be violations of other individuals and businesses.

The posts have attracted a large number of views, comments and shares saying competent agencies will prosecute and handle these individuals and businesses, the spokesman added.

He noted that the posts have triggered public concern, made investors feel insecure, harmed the domestic financial and stock markets, adversely affected the reputations of investors and enterprises, and caused economic losses.

Given this, the ministry has instructed competent forces to consolidate evidence and resolutely handle those who have published false and unverified information, contributing to creating a stable and healthy business environment, the officer said.

The ministry has also asked people not to spread such information, he emphasised. — VNS