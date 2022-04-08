Sahara: Spain Considers Moroccan Autonomy Initiative as Most Serious, Realistic and Credible Basis for Resolution of Dispute (Joint Statement)

Submit Release
MOROCCO, April 8 - Spain considers the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented in 2007, as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for the resolution of the Sahara dispute.

In a joint statement adopted at the end of the in-depth discussions between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, who paid, Thursday, an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco at the invitation of the Sovereign, Spain "recognizes the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco as well as Morocco's serious and credible efforts within the framework of the United Nations to find a mutually acceptable solution".

"As such, Spain considers the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented in 2007, as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for the resolution of this dispute," the joint statement said.

This position of Spain will be included in the new sustainable and ambitious roadmap that both countries intend to establish.

The visit of the President of the Spanish Government to Morocco is an important moment to consolidate this roadmap and to define the priorities of the next High Level Meeting (HLM), to be held before the end of this year, said the joint statement.

MAP 07 avril 2022

