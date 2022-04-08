Sanchez Describes as 'Historic Moment' New Stage in Moroccan-Spanish Relations

MOROCCO, April 8 - The President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez described, Thursday in Rabat, as a "historic moment" the new stage in relations between Morocco and Spain.

"Spain and Morocco are two neighboring countries, friends and partners, which explains the strategic nature of their bilateral relations," stressed the head of the Spanish Executive at a press briefing, on the occasion of the visit he is paying to the Kingdom at the invitation of the Sovereign, noting that the consolidation of bilateral cooperation will be beneficial to both kingdoms.

The interdependence between the two countries in all areas is an undeniable reality and it is the responsibility of both governments to strengthen and tighten the bonds of friendship and the bilateral strategic relationship, he stressed.

The Spanish government wants the new stage of bilateral relations to be based on solid principles identified in a clear roadmap, which allows the management of issues of interest in a concerted manner within the framework of good neighborliness, far from unilateral acts, he insisted.

Sanchez recalled that the audience granted to him by HM King Mohammed VI was an opportunity to discuss and define a new sustainable and ambitious roadmap that will guide this new phase between the two countries.

He also highlighted the joint statement adopted at the end of his discussions with HM the King, including the new roadmap that includes several elements, notably the full normalization of the movement of people and goods that will be restored in an orderly manner, the immediate and gradual restoration of maritime passenger links between the two countries until the opening of all frequencies and preparations for the Paso del Estrecho/Marhaba operation.

Sanchez also mentioned the upcoming meeting of the Permanent Spanish-Moroccan Group on Migration and the creation of other groups in the economic, energy, sports, cultural and infrastructure fields, among others.

The results of the activities of these working groups will be submitted to the High Level Meeting, scheduled before the end of the year, he said.

The two kingdoms are opening a new page in their long common history that will allow them to face the challenges with serenity and take advantage of the many opportunities for the future through a close and mutually beneficial collaboration, he stressed.

"We begin this new stage in the relationship between Spain and Morocco with hope and responsibility, because it will contribute concretely to guarantee the interests, stability and integrity of our two countries," concluded Sanchez.

MAP 08 avril 2022