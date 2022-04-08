Morocco Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, April 8 - Morocco reported 80 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Thursday, adding that 51 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,792,924 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,267,455, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,174,177 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,163,806 while recoveries increase to 1,146,993, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (35), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (19), Marrakech-Safi (10), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (5), Souss-Massa (5), Fez-Meknes (3) and the Oriental (3).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they remain at 16,061 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with no case reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 752, while 3 severe or critical cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

MAP 07 avril 2022