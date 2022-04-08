Pets Of Elon Announces $POE Token Pre-sale Is Now Live!

/EIN News/ -- United Arab Emirates, Dubai , April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, they announced that the long awaited POE Token Pre-sale is available now! $POE token is the original currency of the Pets Of Elon project. Pets Of Elon is a cryptocurrency project located on the Ethereum Blockchain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token called $POE that users can currently purchase via a pre-sale. Whatever will be purchased during the pre-sale can only be accessed at the end of the sale.

$POE TOKEN PRE-SALE

With the highly anticipated pre-sale, users can buy $POE at a fixed rate of 0.028 USD per 1 POE during the pre-sale. The pre-sale will only support ETH and BNB. All $POE purchased can be accessed at the end of the pre-sale. The token has a total supply of 1 Billion, and only 15% of it will be available during the pre-sale.

The POE pre-sale is available for 18 days. The minimum amount you can purchase is 1,000 $POE for BNB and ETH. Each participant has an individual cap of 20 ETH and 100 BNB. This is to ensure all users have a fair chance at taking part. Moreover, there are only 150 Million $POE tokens available for pre-sale.

Please visit here to join $POE Pre-Sale: https://petsofelon.com

To participate in the pre-sale, users must first choose between ETH and BSC. You have to decide on choosing a network, either ETH or BSC. And you then have to finance your MetaMask wallet with ETH or BNB. You can then swap ETH or BNB for the $POE token.

Details of Pre-Sale

The total amount of $POE tokens to be sold is 150,000,000 = 150M $POE

75,000,000 $POE will be reserved for ETH sale (Soft Cap is 600 ETH)

75,000,000 $POE will be reserved for BSC sale (Soft Cap is 4000 BNB)

The $POE Price during Pre-sale = $0.028 per 1 POE

All unsold tokens will be Burned.

All tokens will be locked until the Pre-sale finishes. Claiming of $POE tokens will be manually handled.

Bonus Tokens: As a thank you to our holders, we will give bonuses to the top 10 users of 50,000 POE tokens each.





Details of BEP-20 and ERC-20 PRE-SALE Addresses:

POE BEP-20 Address : 0xbcB32ccd9612CC11A2A5AA69F7218c047087d142

POE ERC-20 Address : 0x21Ea2c814d90155f53CEB86C1ee2f518B7e179E1

REMINDER : Please note that other than the address above, it's definitely a scam.





HOW TO BUY $POE TOKEN

Select network

$POE tokens are available in both $ETH and $BNB. Participants can find $POE in both BSC and ETH networks. Decide on the network you want on ETH or BSC ”DROP DOWN MENU” to participate in the $POE presale tokens.

Create a MetaMask wallet

Create a MetaMask Wallet using either a desktop computer or an iOS/Android mobile device. The very best at that! On Google Chrome. Visit metamask.io to download the metamask extension to set up your wallet. On a mobile device? Get Metamask app for Iphone or Android.

Transfer either BNB or ETH to MetaMask or TrustWallet

Acquire ETH or BNB through Metamask itself or transfer it to your Metamask wallet address from another wallet e.g. Binance, Coinbase, Kucoin, or etc.

Click on Pre-Sale

Swap ETH or BNB on Pre-sale page in Pets Of Elon official website! Note: Pre-Sale supports only BNB or ETH.

Buy with ETH or BNB for $POE

Connect your Metamask Wallet. Enter the amount of ETH or BNB you would like to buy $POE tokens. Then click on Confirm.

Claim $POE

After the end of the pre-sale, all $POE purchased can be claimed at the end of the presale on the pre-sale Page.

UPCOMING CEX LISTING

Prior to listing on MEXC Global Exchange, the first $POE token will trade on DEX. $POE token will trade on UniSwap, BakerySwap, PancakeSwap, and 1inch. The addition of the token on MEXC Global is the first in a list of planned listings on CEX during the development of the Pets Of Elon project. A listing on such a high volume exchange is sure to bring more confidence to those looking to participate in the $POE presale.

MEXC Global, which won the "Best Crypto Exchange in Asia" award at Crypto Expo 2021 in Dubai, is one of the world's leading exchanges, serving more than 6 million users in more than 70 countries, and at the time of writing was ranked 20th in CoinMarketCap, which considers measures such as liquidity, volume, web traffic ratio and trust scores.

About



Pets Of Elon - $POE a deflationary dog token based on the Ethereum Blockchain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that will fully support Liquidity Providing Pool, Yield Farming, Staking Rewards, Launching IDOs, NFT Minting, DAO Features, and Metaverse.

Pets Of Elon will never stop growing through the use of true deflationary techniques and further income generation for the ecosystem to reward its holders in different ways.

