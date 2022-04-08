Republican and hopeful State House representative, Jake Hoffman, garners impressive following among young conservatives

Jake Hoffman, CEO of Invasion Digital Media and Executive Director of Tampa Bay Young Republicans (TBYR)

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Hoffman, the former president and now Executive Director of Tampa Bay Young Republicans (TBYR) is running for Florida State House and is gaining the support of many young conservatives in the process.

Jake has made a name for himself as a clear front-runner in the race and as someone who is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in.

He is a young community leader and businessman who co-founded Invasion Digital Media, a company that focuses on helping businesses and athletes develop and boost revenue streams through digital media. Besides taking care of the business, he is also known to be actively involved in local politics.

Jake's major concern for this election is the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the pandemic is what prompted him to run for Florida State House.

"I could see how our government was overreaching and making laws because of the COVID pandemic," he said. "That's when I realized that we need people in office who don't simply support or oppose a certain issue based on where they stand but someone who understands the situation and can make an informed decision."

The COVID-19 pandemic has been called one of the worst pandemics in modern history because it caused a number of deaths all over the world. Since then, governments have enacted policies that affect everyone from sports to the workplace. Jake feels that many of these policies are unnecessary and are being created in haste because of the pandemic.

Furthermore, he said that it's awful to see how politicians remain silent in the face of these crazy mandates. "I don't think we need to have all these restrictions and mandates," he said. "I think that we can find common ground and work together without having to put our lives on hold."

Jake's passion for politics and his dedication to young conservatives have earned him the support of many people in the area. "It feels great to have so much support being given to me by young conservatives," he said. "I want to represent young people in the political scene because I think that our opinions are always being neglected," he said. "We have so much potential and we shouldn't be taken for granted."

In 2020, he led TBYR to be recognized as the Best Young Republicans Club in the United States. Apart from that, they formed a political podcast called "Moderately Outraged." As a co-host of the said show, Jake discusses political issues and injustices he sees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closure of small enterprises and lockdowns.

"I think it's important that we have a voice in the political landscape, especially for conservatives," he said. "It shouldn't be just about policies, it should also include maintaining relationships with people in the community."

Jake's campaign is currently focusing on reaching out to young conservatives and informing them about what's happening in the community because of COVID-19. His goal is to bring young conservatives together and encourage them to run for political offices in the future.

"We need a different kind of leadership," he said. "We can't just let things happen without being able to comment about it. We have to understand that we indeed have a voice, and this election is one way for us to show our elected officials that we're not going to be silent anymore."

If elected, Hoffman plans on being an advocate for commonsense policies and working with both parties to make a difference for the state of Florida and the entire country.

"We should always be open to new ideas and should not let partisanship stand in the way," he said. "I want to make sure that we do what's right for all Americans, young or old."