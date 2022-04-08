Sign Up Now for OHRV Safety Classes￼

CONTACT: Captain Michael Eastman: (603) 271-3129 Marie Hixson: (603) 271-3129 April 8, 2022

Concord, NH – Summer is on its way, and free, in-person OHRV Safety Education classes are now being scheduled in the Granite State. To operate an off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class, which are taught by instructors and staff trained by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Those interested in attending a class should register soon by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education.html.

OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education classes can also be conveniently taken online. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will include a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety information and the rules that apply to all trail riders. The cost for the virtual class is $34.95. Learn more or register by visiting www.wildnh.com/ohrv/education-online.html.

“The online safety courses provide a convenient option for students to obtain their New Hampshire Rider Certificate, at their own pace, while learning key safety information important for riding both OHRVs and snowmobiles,” said Captain Michael Eastman, OHRV/Snowmobile Education and Law Enforcement Coordinator for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “The entire course can be taken on a smartphone, tablet, or computer and offers a fun approach to learning by using live-action video and interactive learning modules.”

All children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 when operating an OHRV or snowmobile, including on property belonging to their parents, grandparents, or guardians.

Many of the trained volunteer instructors who lead in-person classes are affiliated with one of the more than 26 OHRV and 100 snowmobile clubs in New Hampshire. “Joining a club is a great way to learn about safe riding, support local landowners, and help maintain trails for your own and others’ enjoyment,” Eastman said. For more information on how to become involved with an OHRV club, visit www.nhohva.org. For snowmobile club information, visit www.nhsa.com.

In addition to safety education, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers will be out on the trails this spring and summer conducting patrols to detect and apprehend impaired OHRV operators, enforce speed limits, and deter unlawful off-trail riding. These ongoing initiatives will help to keep the state’s trails open and safe for all outdoor enthusiasts during the upcoming seasons.