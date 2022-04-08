Travel Advisory: Lane Closure Needed on Route 37 East Near I-295 in Cranston

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has closed the left lane of Route 37 East near the I-295 interchange in Cranston to repair a bridge joint where the highway passes over the Washington Secondary Bike Path.

To repair the joint, RIDOT will need to keep at least one lane closed on Route 37 East through the end of this week. Specific lane closure information will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories.

Vehicles traveling on Route 37 East from Natick Avenue and those using the I-295 North or South to Route 37 East ramps should reduce their speed and drive carefully through the work zone. Motorists may encounter delays during peak travel times.

The work will not require closure of the bike path.