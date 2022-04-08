Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,935 in the last 365 days.

Government boards welcome more members

CANADA, April 8 - Islanders continue to engage with their communities, and share experiences and knowledge through provincial government agencies, boards and commissions. 

Last month, eight people were appointed or reappointed to three government boards. 

“We want to thank Islanders for sharing their voices at these tables and making a difference. Your continued interest and input help improve Prince Edward Island for everyone.”

- Premier Dennis King

With over 70 government agencies, boards and commissions, Island residents are encouraged to submit their application to one of many upcoming vacancies through Engage PEI.

Media contact: Nicole Yeba ntyeba@gov.pe.ca 

Backgrounder

The following eight Island residents were appointed or reappointed to agencies, boards and commissions by Cabinet for March 2022.

Advisory Council on the Status of Women Caroline MacRae, Summerside (reappointment) Regina Younker, Cornwall (reappointment)

Health PEI Board of Directors Megan Cheverie, Souris Randy Goodman, Cornwall (reappointment) William Montelpare, Stratford Selvi Roy, Charlottetown

Victim Services Advisory Committee Loretta Carroll, Emyvale Sgt. Brent MacDonald, Stratford

You just read:

Government boards welcome more members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.