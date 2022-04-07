Proposal to Extend Medicaid Coverage for Postpartum Individuals Open for Public Comment

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is seeking public comment for its draft waiver request to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for an additional 30 days. Under 2021 Wisconsin Act 58 DHS is required to submit an application for a federal Medicaid Section 1115 demonstration project to extend the duration of postpartum coverage to the last day of the month 90 days after the last day of pregnancy.

"Extending health care access during the postpartum period ensures critical continuity of care to help improve health outcomes for both the birthing person and baby," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "DHS strives for transparency in demonstration waivers and encourages individuals and organizations to share their feedback about this change with us."

Interested parties can provide comments through May 6, 2022. You can attend an online public hearing to provide testimony or provide a written statement:

Details to join the hearing online or by phone are available on the DHS website. Hearings are currently scheduled for: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10 a.m.-noon

Submit a written statement using any of the following methods:

Department of Health Services, Division of Medicaid Services Attn: Wisconsin 1115 Postpartum Coverage Waiver PO Box 309 Madison, WI 53707-0309

DHS will provide a comprehensive list of the comments received during the 30-day period to CMS, and a summary of the state’s responses. DHS will also consult with tribes on the waiver. This information will be included in the final waiver request to CMS, and will be available on the DHS website.

Gov. Tony Evers recommended a full year of postpartum coverage in his 2021-2023 budget proposal. The Wisconsin Legislature agreed to add 30 days, extending the total coverage to three months.