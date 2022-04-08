Governor, Rail Runner announce 75% fare reduction

Will provide additional affordability to commuters as gas prices remain high

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Rail Runner Express announced on Friday that the state and train operators have partnered to cut train fares by 75% through the end of July, increasing affordability for commuters and travelers as gas prices remain high across the country.

Beginning Monday, April 18, all one-way, day pass, and monthly pass Rail Runner fares will be reduced by 75%. The Rio Metro Regional Transit District will shift operational costs to cover 50% of the fare reduction – the remaining 25% reduction will be covered by reimbursement funding from the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The reduced prices will remain in place through at least July 31. Please find additional temporary fare prices here.

“We are using every available tool in the state’s toolkit to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Reducing public transportation costs for the Rail Runner provides commuters with another affordable option while gas prices remain high. My thanks to Rio Metro and NMDOT for partnering to make this support for New Mexicans a reality.”

“Daily ridership on the Rail Runner is about 60% of pre pandemic ridership levels”, said Terry Doyle, Director of Rio Metro Regional Transit District. “Now with more people returning to work and gas prices at an all-time high, we’re hoping that this reduced fare promotion encourages many to get back on the train, and also attracts those who have never commuted by rail to give it a try.”

“We’ve been so focused on providing safe travel as we’ve navigated through the pandemic, that I think sometimes we forget how cost-effective the Rail Runner is – covering 100-miles of territory right through the heart of central New Mexico 7-days a week”, said Dewey V. Cave, Executive Director of the Mid-Region Council of Governments. “Now, train passengers can get even more bang for their buck these next two months – whether it’s for their work commute or for travel and leisure – the Rail Runner remains a safe, convenient, and affordable choice.”

For more details, visit www.riometro.org – Rio Metro Customer Service representatives are available at 866-795-7245 and 505-245-RAIL (7245) from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.