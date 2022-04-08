Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,878 in the last 365 days.

B.C. appoints two new Supreme Court masters

CANADA, April 8 - The Government of British Columbia is appointing two new Supreme Court of B.C. masters to support the judiciary with the resources needed to continue providing access to justice.

The appointment of Scott Nielsen, who takes his seat in New Westminster, is effective Friday, April 8, 2022. Nielsen received a bachelor of laws degree at the University of Victoria in 1986. His work includes extensive experience acting in a judicial capacity as registrar of the Supreme Court of B.C., overseeing the deputy district registrars who work in the court registries around the province. Prior to that, he worked with the Worker’s Compensation Board of B.C. (now WorkSafeBC) as a lawyer, director of litigation and as acting general counsel. Nielsen participates in many subcommittees and working groups and is a regular guest speaker at Continuing Legal Education Society of British Columbia events.

The appointment of Rory Krentz, who takes his seat in Abbotsford, is effective April 8, 2022. Krentz received a bachelor of laws degree from the University of British Columbia in 1982. Krentz’s practice includes civil litigation, family law, criminal law, federal Crown prosecutions, real estate transactions and more. He has an immense knowledge of the rules of the court, having been retained by clients to represent them at all levels of court. Krentz also has experience in family law mediation and previously worked with the provincial government on child protection cases. Krentz remains active in bar association matters, including previously serving as an elected member of the Canadian Bar Association British Columbia Branch.

Quick Facts:

  • A total of 15 Supreme Court masters sit at Supreme Court locations throughout the province and are resident in Vancouver, Victoria, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Kelowna and Nanaimo.
  • Presiding in civil chambers and registrar hearings, a master makes decisions about pre-trial motions and procedural orders.
  • How a master is appointed:
    • Lawyers submit applications, which are reviewed by an ad hoc committee made up of B.C.’s deputy attorney general, a justice of the Supreme Court of B.C., a representative of the Law Society of British Columbia and a representative of the Canadian Bar Association’s B.C. branch.
    • Following consultation with the chief justice, the attorney general makes a recommendation to cabinet, which makes appointments through an order-in-council.

Learn More:

Read more about the B.C. Supreme Court: www.courts.gov.bc.ca/supreme_court/

You just read:

B.C. appoints two new Supreme Court masters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.