AB1137 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-04-08

WISCONSIN, April 8 - An Act to repeal 20.370 (9) (gi), 23.321 (2g), 29.604 (7m), 30.025 (1e) (c), 31.23 (3) (e), 77.105, 77.81 (1m), 77.81 (5m), 77.83 (2m), 77.84 (2) (bp), 77.88 (3) (d), 77.88 (9) (d) 2., 77.883, 87.30 (2) (b), 196.491 (3) (a) 3. c., 227.483 (3) (c), 293.01 (2m), 293.01 (12m), 293.15 (7m), 293.26, 293.31 (4m), 293.32 (4), 293.37 (5), 293.40, 293.43 (2m), 293.43 (3m), 293.43 (4m), 293.49 (1) (a) 2m., 293.495, 293.51 (1g), 293.51 (1m), 293.51 (1r), 293.51 (5), 293.66, subchapter III of chapter 295 [precedes 295.40] and 323.60 (1) (gm); to renumber and amend 77.88 (9) (d) 1. and 87.30 (2) (a); to amend 20.370 (9) (gh), 20.455 (1) (gh), 20.566 (7) (e), 20.566 (7) (v), 29.604 (4) (intro.), 29.604 (4) (c) (intro.), 30.025 (1e) (a), 30.133 (2), 32.02 (12), 70.375 (1) (as), 70.375 (1) (bm), 70.375 (2) (b), 70.375 (4) (h), 70.38 (2), 70.395 (1e), 70.395 (2) (dc) 1., 70.395 (2) (dc) 4., 70.395 (2) (fm), 70.395 (2) (g) (intro.), 70.395 (2) (g) 3., 70.395 (2) (h) 1., 70.395 (2) (hg), 70.395 (2) (hr), 70.395 (2) (hw), 74.25 (1) (a) 6., 74.30 (1) (f), 77.83 (2) (a), 77.84 (2) (b), 77.84 (2) (bm), 77.88 (5) (af) 1., 77.88 (5) (af) 2., 77.89 (2) (a), 107.001 (1), 107.01 (intro.), 107.01 (2), 107.02, 107.03, 107.04, 107.11, 107.12, 107.20 (1), 107.20 (2), 107.30 (8), 107.30 (15), 107.30 (16), 160.19 (12), 196.491 (3) (a) 3. b., 196.491 (4) (b) 2., 281.35 (5) (e), 281.36 (3g) (h) 2., 281.65 (2) (a), 281.75 (17) (b), 283.84 (3m), 287.13 (5) (e), 289.62 (2) (g) 2., 289.62 (2) (g) 6., 292.01 (1m), chapter 293 (title), 293.01 (5), 293.01 (7), 293.01 (9), 293.01 (12), 293.01 (18), 293.01 (25), 293.13 (2) (b) (intro.), 293.13 (2) (b) 4., 293.13 (2) (b) 7., 293.13 (2) (c) (intro.), 293.13 (2) (c) 7., 293.15 (8), 293.21 (1) (a), 293.25 (2) (a), 293.25 (4), 293.31 (title), 293.31 (1), 293.31 (2), 293.31 (3), 293.31 (4), 293.37 (4) (b), 293.43 (1), 293.43 (1m) (b), 293.47 (1) (b), 293.49 (1) (a) (intro.), 293.51 (title), 293.51 (1), 293.51 (3), 293.55 (1) (c), 293.55 (1) (d), 293.65 (3) (a), 293.65 (3) (b), 293.81, 293.86, chapter 295 (title), 295.16 (4) (f), 299.85 (7) (a) 2., 299.85 (7) (a) 4., 299.95, 323.60 (5) (d) 3., 706.01 (9) and 710.02 (2) (d); to repeal and recreate 293.95; to create 107.001 (2), 227.42 (4), 293.01 (8), 293.43 (2), 293.43 (3), 293.43 (4), 293.43 (5) and 293.50 of the statutes; and to affect 2013 Wisconsin Act 1, section 103; Relating to: the regulation of metallic mining and related activities and making an appropriation. (FE)