SB311 in Sen: Representative Doyle added as a cosponsor - 2022-04-08

WISCONSIN, April 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 346.17 (5), 346.22 (1) (b), 346.43 (1) (b) 3., 346.49 (1) (c), 346.60 (3m) (a), 346.65 (5m) and 349.11 (10); to amend 346.43 (4) (a), 346.43 (4) (b), 346.49 (5) (a), 346.49 (5) (b), 346.89 (4m) and 349.06 (3); and to create 340.01 (15pu), 346.17 (5) (b), 346.22 (1) (b) 2., 346.43 (1) (b) 3. b., 346.49 (1) (c) 2., 346.60 (3m) (a) 2., 346.65 (5m) (b) and 349.11 (10) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: traffic violations when emergency or roadside response vehicles are present and providing a penalty. (FE)