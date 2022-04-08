US Army Veteran Partners with No Kid Hungry to Auction Unique NFT Collection

A collection of 8 unique artworks of intergalactic planetary babies will be auctioned off with 100% of the funds raised donated to the No Kid Hungry charity.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A US Army Veteran, Remy Damian has partnered with No Kid Hungry to auction a unique NFT collection of Intergalactic Planetary Babies that will benefit the charity.The digital art project, dubbed Intergalactic Planetary Babies (IPB), is a squad of 8888 unique Baby NFT’s from planet Gugurugaga. However, the auction will feature 8 original artworks of intergalactic planetary babies, who are on a mission to spread love and vanquish bad vibes on Earth.Far from the average NFT collection IPB features a riveting story line. These planetary babies left their dying planet of Gugurugaga and travelled from galaxy to galaxy in search of a new home. What they found was Earth; however, they quickly discovered that the same evil that destroyed their planet was present in some Earthlings. Determined not to let history repeat itself and ruin their new beloved home, the intergalactic planetary babies form a coalition to become Earth’s protectors against The Dark.The NFT is being launched under the slogan “Spread Love”. The artworks being auctioned are in chronological sequence, starting with the conception of the idea to do something that positively benefits others, to the year-round execution of the idea of "spreading love". The auction of the 8 artworks will go live on the Open Sea marketplace on May 8th, 2022 at 8:00pm EST. All funds raised from the auctions will be donated to No Kid Hungry to end child hunger in America. But that’s not all. Following the auctions, the public will have an opportunity to adopt 8888 of the planetary babies. Plans are also afoot to create limited edition toys, tees, caps and other collectible goodies. IPB will also donate a portion of the funds raised to No Kid Hungry once all the planetary babies are adopted.No Kid Hungry is a charity dedicated to ending child hunger in America. According to the latest estimates, up to 13 million children in the United States are living in ‘food insecure’ homes. Although the number of children living with hunger showed a steady decline in the last decade, the pandemic halted the progress dramatically and also placed an increase in the demand on the charity’s meal programs.US Army Veteran, Remy, is the co-creator of the Intergalactic Planetary Babies. In addition to his job as a recruiter for the Army National Guard, he also runs an internship with local high school students. When asked about the motivation for creating the IPB NFT collection, he explained: “I’ve personally witnessed the effects the COVID19 pandemic on students who did not have food outside of what they received from school. When the schools shutdown, they were left with little to no food to eat. No child should have to live with hunger or wonder where the next meal is coming from. This digital art auction project is my way of giving back to my community and supporting a charity that is doing a great work in eliminating child hunger in America.”For further information about the Intergalactic Planetary Babies, or to be presale listed (WL) for the upcoming auction and minting, visit: https://intergalacticbaby.com/nkh.html