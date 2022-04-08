Submit Release
Celebrate Spring at the Piedmont Plant and Flower Festival

South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – April 8, 2022

GREENVILLE – Spring is in the air, and the Piedmont Plant and Flower Festival is returning to the Greenville State Farmers Market April 28-May 1, 2022.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor and much more from a variety of vendors.

The four-day sale runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Greenville State Farmers Market is located at 1354 Rutherford Road in Greenville.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Plant and Flower Festival, contact Market Manager Lia Sanders at lsanders@scda.sc.gov or 864-244-4023. You can also visit agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets or find the market on Facebook at @GVLMarket.

Celebrate Spring at the Piedmont Plant and Flower Festival

