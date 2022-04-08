State Auditor's E-Update - 4/8/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Relief Associations: Minnesota Deferred Compensation Plan

3. TIF: Certification of a TIF District

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Establishing Separate Relief Association Accounts

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

This week we released two investigative reports regarding the misuse of public funds for the cities of Canton and Whalan. This result demonstrates the strong cooperation the Office of the State Auditor has with law enforcement and local government. In this case, our financial analyses and local government expertise helped hold a former city employee accountable for wrongdoing and to obtain financial restitution for the cities of Canton and Whalan.

If you need support in an investigation, give us a call. Whether you are law enforcement or a local government official, we are here to help you take action to protect your community.

You may view the press release and report on the OSA website.

2. Relief Associations: Minnesota Deferred Compensation Plan

Volunteer firefighters are eligible to participate in the Minnesota Deferred Compensation Plan administered by the Minnesota State Retirement System. This plan offers a tax-deferred savings plan that can help supplement other retirement benefits. Volunteer firefighters may choose to roll over their relief association service pension to their deferred compensation account. Volunteer firefighters who would like to enroll in the deferred compensation plan must do so before terminating public employment.

Additional information about the plan is available on the Minnesota Deferred Compensation Plan website.

3. TIF: Certification of a TIF District

After a TIF plan has been adopted, an authority must request certification by the county. The county auditor must certify the original net tax capacity within 30 days after the receipt of the request. To learn more, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Establishing Separate Relief Association Accounts

The OSA occasionally finds that a volunteer fire relief association has commingled special and general funds into one bank account, rather than keep them in separate accounts. Fire state aid and municipal contributions must be deposited into the special fund of a relief association. Because the special fund consists of public funds and is a restricted pension fund, Minnesota law strictly limits how the funds may be invested and disbursed. Having a commingled bank account makes it difficult for a relief association to properly track its special fund assets and to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.