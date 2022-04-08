Srini Bharadwaj joins Scry Analytics as Head of Digital Transformation
Scry Analytics announced that it would further improve its harmonization and reconciliation AI-software by hiring Srini as the Head of Digital Transformation.
I am thrilled that Srini Bharadwaj has joined Scry’s leadership team. He has spent 30 years working at the intersection of technology and business and has built AI systems for the last two decades.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scry Analytics (“Scry”) today announced the appointment of Srinivasan Bharadwaj (“Srini”) as the Head of Digital Transformation, effective immediately. Srini has spent more than thirty years bringing disruptive and innovative technology to financial spreading and data reconciliation processes. At Scry, Srini will not only be responsible for envisioning the next versions of Scry’s products and solutions, but also for growing their penetration among new and existing customer base.
— Dr. Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Scry Analytics.
Since the early 1990s, Srini has been involved in bringing cutting edge technologies to the B2B (business-to-business) credit marketplace. At eCredit, the first ever automated B2B credit process was designed, institutionalized, and industrialized and Srini was instrumental for spearheading some of its most complex designs and implementation.
As one of the co-founders of Rage Frameworks, a Massachusetts-based company, Srini designed and built the first patented data extraction engine in the early 2000s. He then exploited this extraction engine to automate the understanding of complex structures related to financial data, contract language, and invoices, thereby creating and selling solutions via Rage’s Computational Linguistics Cognitive Platform.
During 2017 and 2020, while facilitating the transition of Rage’s Computational Linguistics Cognitive Platform and related products to Genpact, Srini architected the evolution of bite sized AI solutions for invoice reconciliation and financial spreading. Furthermore, at Genpact, he and his team were vital in developing “Pretrained AI Accelerators,” which soon became Genpact’s AI solution delivery methodology.
Scry’s products Collatio® and Anomalia® are already more advanced than the corresponding products and platforms sold by eCredit and Rage Frameworks. At Scry, using the Scry’s CognitiveBricks® platform, Srini will be responsible for enhancing Collatio® and Anomalia® further to solve additional complex problems and provide more effective and efficient outcomes and insights to businesses.
“I am thrilled that Srini Bharadwaj has joined Scry’s leadership team. He has spent three decades working at the intersection of technology and business and has been a game-changer for the last two decades by exploiting natural language processing and other aspects of artificial intelligence in early 2000s," said Dr. Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Scry Analytics.
Alok Aggarwal
Scry Analytics, Inc.
+1 914-980-4717
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other