Srini Bharadwaj joins Scry Analytics as Head of Digital Transformation

Scry Analytics announced that it would further improve its harmonization and reconciliation AI-software by hiring Srini as the Head of Digital Transformation.

I am thrilled that Srini Bharadwaj has joined Scry’s leadership team. He has spent 30 years working at the intersection of technology and business and has built AI systems for the last two decades.” — Dr. Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Scry Analytics.