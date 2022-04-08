NHPCO and HAN Call on Congress to Protect Hospice Medicare Benefits
Today, Congress is leaving town for a two-week vacation without addressing the cuts to hospice.
...they (Congress) ignore the plight of hospices struggling to keep their doors open with skyrocketing inflation and a health worker shortage.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) and Hospice Action Network (HAN) are voicing their concerns for the hospice provider community as Congress is leaves town for a two-week vacation without addressing the cuts to hospice reimbursement.
— Edo Banach
Due to congressional inaction, a one percent cut to Medicare payments known as sequestration went into effect on April 1 amidst an ongoing Public Health Emergency, a shortage of health care workers, and historic inflation—none of which were accounted for when the sequestration requirement as put into place more than a decade ago. This cut will have a major impact on access to care, especially in rural and underserved communities. This is a direct attack on access to the care that Medicare promises seriously ill beneficiaries.
“Congress found an additional $200 billion dollars to spend above last year’s appropriations, but they ignore the plight of hospices struggling to keep their doors open with skyrocketing inflation and a health worker shortage,” said Edo Banach, president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) and president of the Hospice Action Network (HAN). “Once again, our seniors and those with life-limiting illnesses get the short end of the stick.”
NHPCO and HAN will continue to work with Congressional champions and Members on key committees to protect hospice and other providers from further financial hits and ensure all Americans have access to quality hospice and palliative care.
NHPCO and the Hospice Action Network (HAN) – work closely together to make an impact. NHPCO sets the public policy agenda through its Legislative Affairs Committee. The Hospice Action Network implements the agenda through direct lobbying, grassroots advocacy, and by empowering Hospice Advocates to share their hospice story with Congress. Our mission at HAN is to advocate, with one voice, for policies that ensure the best care for patients and families facing serious illness and the end of life.
