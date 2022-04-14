Canadian Farm Brand of Premium Raw Honey Now Available in American Stores

Premium raw soft set Canadian honey - smooth, healthy, delicious Carol Ye promotes Wendell Estate Honey at SIAL Toronto 2019. Wendell Estate won the Jury's Choice Alizé Award for excellence in agribusiness exporting Canadian soft set and creamed honey may be different from the golden liquid honeys many Americans are familiar with

Award-winning gourmet honey from a Canadian family, beekeeping since the 1930s, now available in fine foods retailers across the United States.

[The] ability to go right to the source of where the food comes from, to me, has always made the most amount of sense. The shorter distance from producer to plate, will always be the best-tasting” — Master Chef Michael Allemeier

ROBLIN, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning raw honey from a family farm on the Canadian Prairies has arrived on the shelves of American fine food stores: The Fresh Market across Eastern and Midwest USA, Erewhon Natural Market in Los Angeles, and independent retailers in New York, California, and Massachusetts.While most honey on food store shelves passes through many hands (from producer to packer to be mixed, blended, and processed), Wendell Estate Honey is a raw, unheated, unfiltered honey , harvested from a single family-operated honey farm, packaged fresh on the farm, and then shipped directly to stores (via distributors in some cases).“Compared to the Canadian market, the American retail honey market is diverse and highly competitive. We are honored to be representing premium Canadian retail honey in the USA. We are pleased to see American fine foods retailers willing to offer a premium farm-brand honey to their customers.”, says Sales Manager, Nathan Wendell.Honey from the Canadian prairies is different from the amber liquid honey most American consumers are familiar with. Because most Canadian Northern prairie honey crystallizes (granulates) relatively quickly (days to weeks) into a granular solid under ambient temperatures, Canadian prairie-blossom honey is usually “creamed” to control the crystallization and create smoother, softer, semi-solid honey, similar in consistency to butter. Creamed honey is also referred to as whipped honey or spun honey.The most common methods of creaming honey involve introducing small seed crystals of honey into the liquid honey. Packaging companies often use the Dyce method, which involves heating the honey to pasteurize it. Another method, commonly used by beekeepers, is to introduce the seed honey without heating to produce raw, creamed honey. Granulated honey is occasional ground mechanically to reduce honey crystal size and produce a smoother product. Wendell Estate Honey is neither creamed nor mechanically ground but selected on key properties and packaged fresh directly into the jar without processing or any added ingredients, including seed honey. The result is a soft-set honey with a texture that is even smoother than creamed honeys.“We get a lot of positive feedback on the uniquely smooth texture of our honey. Honey connoisseurs, chefs and foodies tend to appreciate the freshness and delicate flavors of Wendell Estate Honey. Interestingly, we get comments from people who say that they never liked honey, but after trying our honey, they are now hooked on Wendell Estate,” Nathan Wendell.Within the global honey industry, Canadian honey enjoys a reputation for quality and purity, usually fetching some of the highest prices on global bulk honey markets. According to Statistics Canada, Canadian honey exports totaled $47million in 2020, with Japan accounting for $24million and the USA importing $19million. In the USA, white Canadian honey is often blended with other, darker honeys to lighten the color of the final product. The vast majority of Canadian honey exports is as a bulk commodity. Despite the industry reputation and popularity of Canadian bulk honey, premium raw honey from Canada is extremely rare on American grocery shelves.Launched by Tim and Isabel Wendell in 2011, Wendell Estate Honey has been recognized by multiple international awards, including platinum (highest award) at the 2020 London International Honey Awards and a gold medal in the soft-set honey category at the last (2019) World Beekeeping Awards at Apimondia (the biannual world beekeeping congress) in Montreal. The Wendell family has been keeping bees and producing honey since the 1930s.

Wendell Estate Honey - From Beehive to Jar on Wendell Honey Farm