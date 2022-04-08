April 13 is a Day of Action to Protest Tax Fraud in the Construction Industry
The Carpenters Union Takes a Stand Against Worker Misclassification & Tax Fraud in the Construction IndustryINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local carpenters and elected officials are holding a Tax Fraud Day of Action Rally on Monument Circle to call attention to the growing problem of construction industry tax fraud. Carpenters throughout the United States and Canada will also be protesting fraud in the construction industry from April 11 through the 16th.
Details of our event:
Tax Fraud Day of Action Rally
Wednesday, April 13th, 2022
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
40 Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southside of Monument Circle
Speakers include:
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett
Senator Fady Qaddoura
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears
City County Councilwoman Ali Brown
City County Councilwoman & candidate for State Senate District 46 Kristin Jones
“It’s a question of fairness,” said Mike Kwiatkowski, Executive Secretary-Treasurer for the Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters. “As taxpayers prepare to file their returns, we are standing up against unlawful practices that have been business-as-usual for too long in construction. As a result, taxpayers lose government services, and law-abiding businesses and their employees lose work to the cheaters.”
Tax fraud hurts everyone. Workers are paid off the books or intentionally misclassified as independent contractors by shady subcontractors and labor brokers who are hired by contractors to underbid law-abiding businesses. Fraud happens on all types of projects, including taxpayer-funded construction. Rampant cheating causes a massive loss of revenue and makes it difficult to fight COVID-19, repair roads, bridges and schools, care for veterans and shore up Medicare and Social Security.
According to a new study recently completed for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the construction industry tax fraud epidemic is costing U.S. taxpayers more than $8.4 billion a year. Some 1.3 to 2.16 million construction workers are paid off the books or misclassified as independent contractors when they are really employees.
In Indiana, the estimated loss is over $405 million dollars annually - money that could be spent hiring teachers, state troopers or resurfacing roads.
Scores of Days of Action events are being held throughout the U.S. and Canada from April 11-16. Visit StopTaxFraud.net/StandUp for more information.
About Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters: Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) represents over 35,000 men and women tradespeople in 40 locals in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and parts of West Virginia and Tennessee. A proud affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, which has a century-plus tradition of representing the best of building trades.
ikorcc.com
