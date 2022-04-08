Baker-Polito administration awards additional $4.5 million for COVID-19 vaccine equity efforts
Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced an additional $4.5 million in grants to organizations working in communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is a component of the Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. The latest grants are part of the Administration’s investments of over $51 million to promote vaccine access and confidence, primarily in communities of color.
The grants are the result of a major funding award from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Commonwealth, building on the state’s investment to increase vaccine awareness and acceptance. These funds support community organizations and community health centers to continue the work of reducing barriers to vaccine access and promoting vaccines and boosters for communities and populations most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
“These trusted community-based organizations know their communities best,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “They use their knowledge and relationships to expand the efforts of our Vaccine Equity Initiative by helping address the unique health equity needs of the communities and populations they serve – needs that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.”
This additional $4.5 million includes:
- $1.1 million in new grants to 26 community- and faith-based organizations, including Tribal and Indigenous People-serving organizations, in partnership with Health Resources in Action (HRiA). Along with 50 other community organizations currently funded, these organizations will provide culturally appropriate outreach and education on COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation as well as host and promote vaccine clinics for priority populations most impacted by COVID-19. Funded organizations will engage families and children for pediatric vaccinations and boosters.
- $3.1 million for the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to support 42 community health centers for critical workforce and equipment needs and outreach, education, and navigation support towards COVID-19 vaccination. This funding is in addition to $5 million being distributed to community health centers for walk-in vaccination services.
- $300,000 to three community organizations to expand the COVID-19 vaccine equity work in rural communities, in partnership with the New England Rural Health Association. With the addition of these grants, the program now funds vaccine equity work serving 143 rural towns.
Award Recipients:
Community Outreach and Education (HRiA) ($1.1 million)
Grant size: $15,000 - $50,000 per organization
- African Cultural Services, Inc.
- BRIDGE (Berkshire Resources for the Integration of Diverse Groups through Education)
- Centro de Apoyo Familiar (CAF)
- Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Indian Nation Corporation
- Chinese Culture Connection, Inc.
- Coalition for a Better Acre
- DEAF, Inc.
- Dwelling House of Hope, Inc.
- Extreme Kid, Inc.
- Haitian Community Partners
- Haitian Health Institute
- Leaving the Streets Ministries, Inc
- Love Your Menses
- Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health (MassCOSH)
- Metrowest Worker Center (Casa do Trabalhador/Casa del Trabajador)
- MOCHA
- Next Leadership Development Corporation
- Nigerian American Multi-Service Association (NAMSA)
- People Affecting Community Change (PACC Global)
- Pioneer Valley Workers Center
- South Asian Workers' Center
- Springfield Boys and Girls Club
- The Black Literacy and Arts Collaborative Project, Inc.
- UHAI for Health Inc.
- Women Encouraging Empowerment Inc.
- YMCA of Greater Boston
Community Health Centers ($3.1 million)
- Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program
- Bowdoin Street Health Center
- Brockton Neighborhood Health Center
- Brookside Community Health Center
- Cambridge Health Alliance
- Caring Health Center, Inc.
- Charles River Community Health Center
- Codman Square Health Center
- Community Health Center of Cape Cod
- Community Health Center of Franklin County
- Community Health Connections Family Health Center
- Community Health Programs
- The Dimock Center
- DotHouse Health
- Duffy Health Center
- East Boston Neighborhood Health Center
- Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center (Framingham)
- Family Health Center of Worcester
- Fenway Community Health Center
- Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
- Greater New Bedford Community Health Center
- Greater Roslindale Medical and Dental Center
- Harbor Health Services Incorporated
- Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center
- HealthFirst Family Care Center
- Hilltown Community Health Center
- Holyoke Health Center, Inc.
- Island Health Care
- Lowell Community Health Center
- Lynn Community Health Center
- Manet Community Health Center
- Mattapan Community Health Center
- North End Waterfront Health
- North Shore Community Health Center
- Outer Cape Health Services
- South Boston Community Health Center
- South Cove Community Health Center
- Southern Jamaica Plain Health Center
- Springfield Health Services for the Homeless
- SSTAR Family Healthcare Center
- Upham’s Corner Health Center
- Whittier Street Health Center
Rural Vaccine Program ($300,000)
- Hilltown CDC
- Franklin Regional Council of Governments
- Nantucket Board of Health/ Health Imperatives/ Community Foundation for Nantucket
