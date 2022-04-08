Baker-Polito administration awards additional $4.5 million for COVID-19 vaccine equity efforts 

Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced an additional $4.5 million in grants to organizations working in communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is a component of the Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. The latest grants are part of the Administration’s investments of over $51 million to promote vaccine access and confidence, primarily in communities of color.

The grants are the result of a major funding award from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Commonwealth, building on the state’s investment to increase vaccine awareness and acceptance. These funds support community organizations and community health centers to continue the work of reducing barriers to vaccine access and promoting vaccines and boosters for communities and populations most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“These trusted community-based organizations know their communities best,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “They use their knowledge and relationships to expand the efforts of our Vaccine Equity Initiative by helping address the unique health equity needs of the communities and populations they serve – needs that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.”

This additional $4.5 million includes:

$1.1 million in new grants to 26 community- and faith-based organizations, including Tribal and Indigenous People-serving organizations, in partnership with Health Resources in Action (HRiA). Along with 50 other community organizations currently funded, these organizations will provide culturally appropriate outreach and education on COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation as well as host and promote vaccine clinics for priority populations most impacted by COVID-19. Funded organizations will engage families and children for pediatric vaccinations and boosters.

$3.1 million for the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to support 42 community health centers for critical workforce and equipment needs and outreach, education, and navigation support towards COVID-19 vaccination. This funding is in addition to $5 million being distributed to community health centers for walk-in vaccination services.

$300,000 to three community organizations to expand the COVID-19 vaccine equity work in rural communities, in partnership with the New England Rural Health Association. With the addition of these grants, the program now funds vaccine equity work serving 143 rural towns.

Award Recipients:

Community Outreach and Education (HRiA) ($1.1 million)

Grant size: $15,000 - $50,000 per organization

African Cultural Services, Inc.

BRIDGE (Berkshire Resources for the Integration of Diverse Groups through Education)

Centro de Apoyo Familiar (CAF)

Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Indian Nation Corporation

Chinese Culture Connection, Inc.

Coalition for a Better Acre

DEAF, Inc.

Dwelling House of Hope, Inc.

Extreme Kid, Inc.

Haitian Community Partners

Haitian Health Institute

Leaving the Streets Ministries, Inc

Love Your Menses

Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health (MassCOSH)

Metrowest Worker Center (Casa do Trabalhador/Casa del Trabajador)

MOCHA

Next Leadership Development Corporation

Nigerian American Multi-Service Association (NAMSA)

People Affecting Community Change (PACC Global)

Pioneer Valley Workers Center

South Asian Workers' Center

Springfield Boys and Girls Club

The Black Literacy and Arts Collaborative Project, Inc.

UHAI for Health Inc.

Women Encouraging Empowerment Inc.

YMCA of Greater Boston

Community Health Centers ($3.1 million)

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program

Bowdoin Street Health Center

Brockton Neighborhood Health Center

Brookside Community Health Center

Cambridge Health Alliance

Caring Health Center, Inc.

Charles River Community Health Center

Codman Square Health Center

Community Health Center of Cape Cod

Community Health Center of Franklin County

Community Health Connections Family Health Center

Community Health Programs

The Dimock Center

DotHouse Health

Duffy Health Center

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center

Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center (Framingham)

Family Health Center of Worcester

Fenway Community Health Center

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Greater New Bedford Community Health Center

Greater Roslindale Medical and Dental Center

Harbor Health Services Incorporated

Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center

HealthFirst Family Care Center

Hilltown Community Health Center

Holyoke Health Center, Inc.

Island Health Care

Lowell Community Health Center

Lynn Community Health Center

Manet Community Health Center

Mattapan Community Health Center

North End Waterfront Health

North Shore Community Health Center

Outer Cape Health Services

South Boston Community Health Center

South Cove Community Health Center

Southern Jamaica Plain Health Center

Springfield Health Services for the Homeless

SSTAR Family Healthcare Center

Upham’s Corner Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center

Rural Vaccine Program ($300,000)

Hilltown CDC

Franklin Regional Council of Governments

Nantucket Board of Health/ Health Imperatives/ Community Foundation for Nantucket

