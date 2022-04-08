Dental Hand Tools Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Key factors contributing to high CAGR are increase in awareness regarding oral health & hygiene, technological developments, product launches and collaborations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis, the Global dental hand tools market was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.93 by 2028, at CAGR of 7.1% Oral diseases are causing major public health related issues due to their high prevalence worldwide. Dental hand tools play a vital role in the treatment undertaken for curing and preventing oral cavities. Dental hand tools are tools used by dental professionals to execute and identify a dental treatment. These dental hand tools are used to treat, examine, restore, remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. By product, dental tools are classified in to two categories, namely, cutting instruments and examination instruments. Cutting instruments have sharp cutting edges and are used in operative industry while examination instruments are used to have better visual contact to examine the internal structure of the mouth during treatment or oral dental examination. Increasing number of dental clinics and practitioners, increasing awareness for oral health care has contributed to be as drivers of the dental hand tools market. Technological advancements in imaging and radiology has further fueled high demand of dental hand tools market. The global dental hand tools market has widely spread its scope and is based on clinical trials, new product launches, market initiatives, high funding of research and development, collaborations, acquisitions and other factors to leave a significant ranking in the market.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Dental Hand Tools market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Dentsply Sirona, Integra LifeSciences, KaVo Group, TREE, CFPM, Prima Dental, Brasseler, LMDental (Planmeca), Medesy, BTI Biotechnology, Helmut-Zepf, Premier Dental, Karl Schumacher, DentalEZ, American Eagle Instruments, Power Dental USA

Key questions addressed in the report:

What market size is the global Dental Hand Tools market expected to reach over the forecast period?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Dental Hand Tools market throughout the forecast period?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Dental Hand Tools market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Global Dental Hand Tools market segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Cutting Instruments

Excavators

Chisels

Examination Instruments

Dental Mirrors

Probe

Other Instruments

End Use/Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research Instruments/Universities

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Dental Hand Tools market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

