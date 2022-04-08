Electric Tile Cutter is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period and reach US$ 257.3 Mn in 2027.

global electric tile cutter market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric tile cutter market was valued at US$ 145.7 Mn in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period and reach US$ 257.3 Mn in 2027.

The latest advancements, growth factors, and competitive analysis are all covered in this Electric Tile Cutter market report. Also highlighted some of the most effective marketing strategies to drive economic development and help big players reap significant benefits. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Electric Tile Cutter market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high impact on growth. This Electric Tile Cutter market report carries out an attentive market assessment and offers an expert analysis of the market considering the market development the current market situation and future projections. This Electric Tile Cutter market report study further highlights the market driving factors, market overview, industry volume, and market share.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀: iQ Power Tools, GERMANS BOADA SA (RUBI UK LTD.), Brevetti Montolit S.p.A., Norcros plc, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (Vitrex), Jack Sealey Ltd., Laptronix, CORTAG, and DEWALT.

Electric tile saws, also known as Dry Wheel Cutter or Dry Vacuum tile saws, are clever pieces of machinery that make use of powerful dry chemicals to cut through the tile. The chemicals used in Electric tile saws are not hazardous to the environment. They will kill everything in their path, so don't think you can be really "green" by using one of these machines. Electric tile saws do however produce amazingly beautiful cuttings with very little effort. The typical application of tiles is in the construction industry.

Tiles are one of the most essential elements in flooring application and available in a wide range of variety. With the rapid growth of the construction industry, the demand for novel tiles has increased over the years. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become the world’s third-largest construction market by 2022. As a result of this, the demand for flooring tiles has increased, subsequently rising the demand for tile cutters. Hence, such factors can stimulate growth of the electric tile cutter market.

Over the years, the tile sizes and their overall availability as changed significantly. There is a wide variety of tiles available in the market with an extensive range of sizes and suitable for different buildings including residential, commercial, and industrial. Besides, electric tile manufacturers are focused on strengthening their product portfolio by launching novel products. Hence, such factors can potentially augment growth of the electric tile cutter market in the near future.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆:-

Global Electric Tile Cutter Market, By Type:

» Wet Tile Cutter

» Dry Tile Cutter

Global Electric Tile Cutter Market, By Application:

» Household

» Commercial

