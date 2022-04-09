Paper & Pulp Market Key Drivers and Restraints, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2030

Reports And Data

Paper bags have surpassed plastic bags in popularity due to their low cost and ease of transport.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of e-commerce sector and growing demand for paper-based packaging is driving market revenue growth of paper & pulp market

The global paper & pulp market size is expected to reach USD 740.76 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Increased demand for paper and pulp from packaging and printing industries and increased use of recycled pulp (deinked pulp) in the production of newsprint, facial tissues, toilet paper, and other products contribute to market revenue growth. The paper and pulp market is the world's largest forest-based industry. The industry manufactures paper products mostly from wood and other resources such as bamboo, rice husk, wheat, straw, and others. Wrapping paper, paper packing material, writing paper, printing paper, and other products are among the most popular products. Furthermore, as internet shopping has become popular among consumers due to its ease and speed of delivery, pulp and paper packaging demand has witnessed a rapid increase. However, with digitization and fluctuating raw material supply, global paper & pulp market faces revenue growth concerns.

Environmental deterioration is on the rise, driving manufacturers to use sustainable paper & pulp materials to package their products. Owing to its biodegradable property, manufacturers make significant use of paper & pulp packaging materials. Several FMCG firms are cooperating with paper manufacturers to package their products. In 2019, L'Oréal Group announced release of paper-based cosmetic tubes in conjunction with the Albea Group. Moreover, corporations are attempting to provide 100% paper-wrapped items.

Some leading players profiled in the report are:

International Paper (US), Georgia pacific crop., Weyerhaeuser Corporation, Stora Enso, Kimberly-Clark Corp., UPM, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Oji Paper, Nippon Unipac Holding, Procter & Gamble

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By application, packaging segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of paper packaging in the food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics sectors, and retail & e-commerce sector is a key driver of packaging segment revenue growth.

Pulping is one of the most significant and versatile procedures in paper production because it allows for simple separation and removal of cellulose fibers and contaminants. The increasing usage of the chemical pulping process in the manufacturing of high-quality white paper and diverse paperboard products is a major factor contributing to the chemical segment revenue growth.

Paper & pulp market in Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR in 2020 because of the expanding paper and pulp industry, particularly in countries such as China, which is the world's largest producer of paper. The rising usage of paperboard and cellulose-based goods in healthcare, automotive, and construction industries, as well as expanding trend of e-commerce, are considerably supporting market revenue growth in the region.

