Billy Gaines Back on Top With New Radio Single, "There Will Come a Day"
Two-time Dove Award winner with 6 number one charted singles releases power pop/AC pop anthem to worldwide radio on Clinetel Records.
Dove Award winner, Billy Gaines has another hit. "There Will Come a Day" has been picked up by almost 20,000 stations and syndicated networks worldwide in only four days,”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two-time Dove Award winner, Billy Gaines is back on top with a new Adult Contemporary/Pop power anthem, "There Will Come a Day", written by Nashville hit songwriters, Lacie Carpenter and Thornton Cline. Gaines has had six number one Billboard charted singles and has been featured as a recording artist on projects With Peabo Bryson, Vanessa Williams, CeCe Winans, DC Talk, Carman, and Nicole C. Mullen.
— Stephen Wrench, President of Musik and Film
"Dove Award winner, Billy Gaines has another hit. "There Will Come a Day" has been picked up by almost 20,000 stations and syndicated networks worldwide in only four days," said Stephen Wrench, CEO and President of Muzik and Film.
The single has been released on the Nashville-based record label, Clinetel Records, managed and administered worldwide by Reel Muzik Werks in Los Angeles and Nashville. The project was produced by the legendary, Ted "Theo" Perlman, producer of hits with Whitney Houston, Bob Dylan, Chicago, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach, Ringo Starr and Joe Cocker.
"Working with Ted Perlman was one of the smoothest processes ever," Billy Gaines said. "Being able to record Thornton Cline and Lacie Carpenter's song was a real honor," Gaines continued.
"This mid-tempo, power anthem is reflective of the chaos and turmoil going on in this world today. But this song offers hope. Listeners will immediately be able to identify with the message," Thornton Cline said.
Billy Gaines is a much sought-after studio vocalist. Gaines music video for the song, "That is Why" soared to number 2 on the BET Video Charts.
Gaines most recent accomplishments include his singing and acting role of the character of Moses in the Kathie Lee Gifford movie, "The Way". Gaines recorded the song, "The God of the How and When" for this film. Billy Gaines has inspired audiences worldwide for more than three decades through song, television, radio, albums and live performances.
Hit Nashville songwriter, Lacie Carpenter is an award-winning musician and known as a dynamic music performer, author and scholar. Her first album, "Nothing is Real" was produced by the legendary producer, Wayne Moss and received rave reviews within the Americana genre. Carpenter's song, "Back Together" is the theme song for the World Craniofacial Foundation. Lacie Carpenter's recent song, "My Lucky Song" reached number 1 on the World Indie Top 100 Charts and the Euro Indie Network Top 100 Charts with co-writer, Thornton Cline. Carpenter recently signed on as a recording artist with Nashville-based label, Clinetel Records for her artist deal. Her first single release is scheduled for the fall of this year.
Thornton Cline has been been nominated for Dove and Grammy Awards with 7 charted number 1 singles, and 5 top-ten singles on the Billboard Charts, the Euro Indie Radio Network Top 100, the World Indie Radio Top 100 and the official U.S. Top 20 Countdown. He was honored twice by the Tennessee Songwriters Association International as "Songwriter of the Year". In April of 2021, Thornton Cline was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by the Tennessee Songwriters Association in Nashville, Tennessee. Cline has had over 150 of his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, The Manhattans, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Rebecca Holden, Tammy Trent, Tim Murphy, JoZie, Luckie Boy, Mark Chestnut, Gary Puckett (Union Gap), The Anchormen and many more. Cline is published author of 36 books and was awarded the Maxy Literary Award in 2017 for "Children's Book of the Year".
For more information, contact Stephen Wrench at Muzik and Film Promotions.
Thornton Douglas Cline
Clinetel Music
+1 615-573-4880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other