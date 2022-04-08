Developing the Younger Generation To be the best they can be
The solution to this mammoth problem is Talentpepz, a hi-tech professional Skill Development Portal that helps Graduates, Job Seekers, Working Professionals.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becoming an upper-middle-income country with sustained quality of life for its citizen is the aspiration of India, mentions the PWC report (PWC - 2018). To reach that target, it will need to grow its GDP at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% over the next 20 years. In the process, India could create as many as 12m new jobs per year. This accomplishment could transform quality of life for Indians, especially in the areas of Information Technology, Healthcare, Education, and overall living conditions—but only if India propels economic and Human Capability Development (HCD) simultaneously and sustainably like how “China or Costa Rica or Japan and Korea; they became rich by a procedure in the economic stages where they had human capability development combined with the skilled use of the market economy”, as Amartya Sen mentioned in Forbes India.
But the reality looks different with the NASSCOM report, each year over 3 million graduates and post-graduates are added to the Indian workforce. Of these, only 25 percent of technical graduates and 10-15 percent of regular graduates are considered employable by the industry. What about the balance 75 to 85 percent? What makes them unemployable? Some of the reasons cited by experts are: lack of focus in career planning, undue emphasis on academic grades, lack of industry-relevant curriculum and inadequate soft skills training and mentoring.
The solution to this mammoth problem is Talentpepz, a hi-tech, well researched, foreign funded, Learning & Development Portal that helps College Graduates, Job Seekers, Working Professionals, as a whole youth population to become ‘Career Ready’ through a proven “individual transformation” program. Talentpepz uses a methodical combination of Psychometric Assessments, Leadership Development assessments, One-to-one mentoring, In-depth E-learning and a personalized development plan, Leadership Development, all of which work in synergy to achieve breakthrough results.
This portal helps identifies strengths & challenges of individuals and helps them transform to be the best they can be. It’s a flexible ‘only online’ resource that enables users to learn at their own pace and place of their choice and create their own Development Plan.
Talentpepz is a venture that attracted international investments, born out of in-depth research and cutting-edge technology uses a model that has been reliable and proven in many countries. It has a unique Psychometric Assessment with high reliability & validity designed by International Psychologists. The portal ensures Pre & Post Assessments to demonstrate tangible results. Its Mentoring programs are offered for the Short, Mid & Long Terms by internationally certified mentors and as a bonus the students make the acquaintance of key industry professionals during the course of the program.
Talentpepz offers individual & personalized attention and advocates a balanced approach where Experiential Learning constitutes 70% while Mentoring and E-learning take up 20% and 10% respectively. As a result, the confidence level of the student improves exponentially impacting his/her performance. They understand the demanding needs of the ever-changing market and their minds are opened up to new domains that they had not considered earlier. Essential skills like collaboration, networking, communication, EQ and analytical skills improve exponentially among the users.
Dr. Fazalur Rahman one of the Directors says "if students have the passion, we can provide the platform for a journey of self discovery and development. In this Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous world, Talentpepz comes as an oasis of relief, bridging academia with the corporate world. Our special approaches to institutions, corporates and governments ensures developing a stronger human capability for the nation.”
