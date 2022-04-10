Pet Dietary Supplement Market Is Expected To Reach The Valuation Uf USD 1.07 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Pet Dietary Supplement Market was valued at USD 639.39 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% till 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pet Dietary Supplement Market was valued at USD 639.39 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% through the forecast period to reach the valuation of USD 1.07 billion by 2027. Key factors driving the market include changes in socio-economic aspects and the inclination of young people to have more pets. Pet supplements are used for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rabbits, and fishes in the form of multivitamins, prebiotics, minerals, antioxidants, and fatty acids.

The food and beverage industry is involved in transforming raw food materials into consumer food products. The sector includes groceries, oils and fats, food additives, functional foods and beverages, canned food, packaged foods, health and natural foods, baby food, animal food, syrup, baked food, soft drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, and packaging. The companies in this industry are looking for innovations in food that meet the changing consumer’s preferences in terms of global flavors, and varieties. The touchless transactions, open kitchen concept, ghost kitchens and e-commerce trends (especially during Covid 19) are reshaping the food and beverage sector.

Some of the prominent players in the pet dietary supplement market include Nestle Purina Petcare, VetriScience Laboratories, Ark Naturals, NOW Food, Virbac, Kemin Industries, Novotech Nutraceuticals, and Zoetis, Bayer.

Market Segmentation:

By Pet Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

• Dogs

• Cats

• Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

• Online

• Offline

Table of Contents:

• Global Pet Dietary Supplement Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Pet Dietary Supplement Market Forecast

• Global Pet Dietary Supplement Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

