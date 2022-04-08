Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Market Grows At Rate 11% With The Rise In Awareness For Hygiene

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in awareness for hygiene contributed to the household type vacuum cleaners market growth in the forecast period. There has been an increase in pathogens and infectious diseases. This has led to an increasing awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene in care, nursing and residential areas, which in turn has driven the market for household vacuum cleaners. According to a poll conducted by Hygiene Company SCA in the UK, 47% of people spend more than five hours a week on domestic cleaning tasks. According to the household type vacuum cleaners market research, increase in awareness for hygiene coupled with the rise in disposable income is driving the market for household vacuum cleaners.

Household type vacuum cleaners market report shows that the manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient vacuum cleaners are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, European Commission- ‘Eco design requirements for Vacuum Cleaners’ contains eco-design requirements for several types of vacuum cleaners.

The global household vacuum cleaner manufacturing market size is expected to grow from $40.07 billion in 2021 to $44.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The household vacuum cleaner market is expected to reach $62.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Major players covered in the global household type vacuum cleaners industry are AB Electrolux, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, and LG Electronics.

TBRC’s global household type vacuum cleaners market segmentation is divided by type of product into upright, canister, central, robotic, drum, wet/dry, other, by mode of sale into offline, online, by type of use into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, pool vacuum cleaner, by operation mode into self-drive, remote control.

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022– By Type Of Product (Ceiling Fans, Table Fans, Pedestal Fans, Exhaust Fans, Wall Fans), By Type of Current (AC Residential Fans, DC Residential Fans), By Application (Home, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a household type vacuum cleaners market overview, forecast household type vacuum cleaners market size and growth for the whole market, household type vacuum cleaners market segments, geographies, household type vacuum cleaners market trends, household type vacuum cleaners market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

