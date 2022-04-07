Intersection at Việt Nam-Lao border gate relocated

VIETNAM, April 7 -

The two sides exchanged the minutes signed to relocate the intersection between Hồng Vân border gate in Việt Nam's Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and Cô Tài border gate in the Lao province of Salavan. — VNA/VNS Photo

THỪA THIÊN - HUẾ The intersection between Hồng Vân border gate in Việt Nam's Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and Cô Tài border gate in the Lao province of Salavan will be relocated to create better conditions for trade, infrastructure investment, and travel.

Representatives of the National Border Committee under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the National Boundary Committee under the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday signed the relevant documents to approve the move.

It will also enhance exchanges, cooperation and sustainable development between the two provinces.

The two sides requested agencies and units of the two provinces complete related administrative procedures facilitating the work.

On the same day, Chairman of the Thừa Thiên – Huế People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Phương visited forces of the Lao provinces of Salavan and Sekong in the border area adjacent to Thừa Thiên – Huế.

He greeted them on Laos’s traditional New Year, Bounpimay, and presented them with essential goods and medical equipment. — VNS