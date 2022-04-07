Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,142 in the last 365 days.

Intersection at Việt Nam-Lao border gate relocated

VIETNAM, April 7 -    

The two sides exchanged the minutes signed to relocate the intersection between Hồng Vân border gate in Việt Nam's Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and Cô Tài border gate in the Lao province of Salavan. — VNA/VNS Photo 

THỪA THIÊN - HUẾ  The intersection between Hồng Vân border gate in Việt Nam's Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and Cô Tài border gate in the Lao province of Salavan will be relocated to create better conditions for trade, infrastructure investment, and travel.

Representatives of the National Border Committee under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the National Boundary Committee under the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday signed the relevant documents to approve the move. 

It will also enhance exchanges, cooperation and sustainable development between the two provinces.

The two sides requested agencies and units of the two provinces complete related administrative procedures facilitating the work.

On the same day, Chairman of the Thừa Thiên – Huế People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Phương visited forces of the Lao provinces of Salavan and Sekong in the border area adjacent to Thừa Thiên – Huế.

He greeted them on Laos’s traditional New Year, Bounpimay, and presented them with essential goods and medical equipment. — VNS

You just read:

Intersection at Việt Nam-Lao border gate relocated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.